Isaias pushes wind, rain into region

As storm clouds gathered Monday afternoon, Bamberg resident Tawanna Carter was enjoying shopping at the Prince of Orange Mall. She was concerned about the storm and its impact both physically and psychologically.

"People are going through a lot of things right now," she said. "We are going through COVID-19 and now the storm. It is something terrible."

Carter hoped Isaias would pass by with little damage to property.

Orangeburg resident Isaiah Tyler said he was a “little bit” concerned about the storm because his home is surrounded by trees.

He was confident he was prepared for the storm.

"We already have water," he said.

Orangeburg resident Cynthia Tyler was not taking any significant protective measures.

"I am just hoping that it go away and does not happen because I don't think Orangeburg can stand another storm," she said.

Following the passage of Isaias, the T&D Region will enter into a typical summer pattern with a good chance of showers and thunderstorms through Sunday.

Temperatures are expected to be near normal with highs in the lower 90s and lows in the lower 70s.

