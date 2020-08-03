Isaias pushes wind, rain into region

Isaias remained well east of The T&D Region on Monday afternoon.
The storm brought periodic heavy showers and gusty winds to the far eastern region of Orangeburg County, but there were no reports of damage or flooding through Monday afternoon in The T&D Region.
There were also no reports of significant power outages through late Monday afternoon.
The area around the City of Orangeburg saw winds increase during the day with some periodic gusts.
The peak wind gust reported at the Orangeburg Municipal Airport was about 22 mph. Similar wind gusts were reported in the eastern end of the county through late afternoon.
Orangeburg County was under a tropical storm warning Monday primarily due to the expected impact of Isaias on the far eastern end of the county. The county was also under a flash flood watch for the same eastern area of the county.
Calhoun and Bamberg counties were not under a tropical storm warning or watch.
A few showers rolled through the Orangeburg area shortly after 8 a.m., marking the very first of the outer bands of the storm. The first substantial shower to roll through the Orangeburg area was around 3 p.m.
As storm clouds gathered Monday afternoon, Bamberg resident Tawanna Carter was enjoying shopping at the Prince of Orange Mall. She was concerned about the storm and its impact both physically and psychologically.
"People are going through a lot of things right now," she said. "We are going through COVID-19 and now the storm. It is something terrible."
Carter hoped Isaias would pass by with little damage to property.
Orangeburg resident Isaiah Tyler said he was a “little bit” concerned about the storm because his home is surrounded by trees.
He was confident he was prepared for the storm.
"We already have water," he said.
Orangeburg resident Cynthia Tyler was not taking any significant protective measures.
"I am just hoping that it go away and does not happen because I don't think Orangeburg can stand another storm," she said.
Following the passage of Isaias, the T&D Region will enter into a typical summer pattern with a good chance of showers and thunderstorms through Sunday.
Temperatures are expected to be near normal with highs in the lower 90s and lows in the lower 70s.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.