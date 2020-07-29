Isaias may bring rain to region; officials plan, but too early to predict impact

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Local emergency and utility officials are watching the tropics as a storm forecast to become Tropical Storm Isaias heads toward the Southeast.

Forecasters still don’t know if the storm will have an impact on The T&D Region, but local officials say they’re reviewing their plans, just in case. And they’re keeping the coronavirus in mind.

"We are having to do some EOC (emergency operations center) things virtually so we don't have as many people in a room," Orangeburg County Emergency Services Director Billy Staley said. "We are also doing some special stuff with shelter planning."

The planning includes temperature checks at shelters and estimating shelter capacity based on social distancing requirements. Staley said the county’s shelters historically have never reached the capacity levels that would be needed with COVID.

As of late Wednesday afternoon, the storm was moving west-northwest at 23 mph with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph. The storm was south of Puerto Rico Wednesday afternoon.