Isaias bringing rain, wind to T&D Region; storm may cause flash flooding

Gusty winds and heavy rains are possible Monday as Tropical Storm Isaias inches closer to the area.
"The biggest concerns we have for the Orangeburg area and Bamberg and Calhoun is the flash flooding potential, mainly in eastern Orangeburg County where the main threat will be," National Weather Service Meteorologist Chris Rohrbach said Sunday.
He said the area along the Interstate 95 corridor could see about 2 inches to 3 inches of rain and gusty winds.
"That could mean some downed trees and trees on power lines, too," Rohrbach said. "That could lead to scattered power outages. The strong wings may occur Monday through Monday night."
Areas east of Interstate 95 such as Holly Hill, Eutawville and Vance are forecast to see the worst of Isaias in the T&D Region.
Rohrbach said the area near the City of Orangeburg is not expected to see as great of an impact as the eastern end of the county.
"There will be a sharp gradient in heavy rainfall and strong winds," he said. "Even if there is a little shift in the track, it could bring those impacts to Orangeburg.
"It is better to be prepared for those strong impacts even if they stay farther east."
Orangeburg County is under a tropical storm warning for Monday. Neither Calhoun nor Bamberg counties were under a tropical storm watch or warning as of Sunday afternoon.
Conditions should begin to deteriorate Monday afternoon, with tropical storm-force winds expected Monday evening into Monday night. Heavy rainfall with the potential for flash flooding exists Monday through Tuesday afternoon.
There’s a minimal potential for tornadoes in The T&D Region, according to the NWS.
Areas east of Interstate 95 in Orangeburg County could see wind gusts between 40 mph and 50 mph. Areas in lower Calhoun County and adjacent to I-95 can expect to see wind gusts between 30 mph and 35 mph, according to the Sunday afternoon forecast by the NWS.
Central portions of the region including cities such as Orangeburg, Bamberg and Denmark will see wind gusts between 20 mph and 30 mph.
Orangeburg is forecast to see sustained winds Monday around 10 mph to 16 mph. The gustiest winds are forecast for 4 p.m. to midnight Monday.
The far western portions of the region including Springfield, North and Woodford can expect to see wind gusts between 10 mph and 15 mph.
None of the T&D Region is forecast to see sustained tropical storm force winds of 58 mph or greater.
Tropical Storm Isaias was over the Bahamas on Sunday afternoon. It had sustained winds of 70 mph and was moving north-northwest at 9 mph.
The storm is forecast to pass near the Georgia and South Carolina coasts Monday into Monday night, with possible landfall near Myrtle Beach.
The relatively fast-moving nature of Isaias means rainfall totals are not forecast to be extreme.
Orangeburg County will be under a flash flood watch from 8 a.m. Monday through 2 p.m. Tuesday.
A flash flood watch means conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Areas of standing water should not be walked through or driven through. Do not drive around road barricades.
For the central and western T&D Region, the NWS is forecasting a half-an-inch to 1-1/2 an inch of rainfall.
The heaviest rainfall will most likely be from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday.
Due to the relatively dry conditions over the region the last several weeks, the Edisto and Congaree rivers are not expected to reach flood stage.
Though the worst of the storm is expected to miss The T&D Region, individuals are still encouraged to prepare for the worst.
The South Carolina Emergency Response Team remains at Operational Condition Level Two for COVID-19 response and for Tropical Storm Isaias.
The state’s emergency operations center is partially activated to respond to requests for resources should they be needed by local emergency managers. Key state agencies and county emergency managers are preparing for limited 24-hour operations beginning late Monday.
Residents are encouraged to:
• Be sure your emergency supplies kit has enough bottled water and non-perishable food to sustain each family member for three days.
Include a weather radio, flashlight, extra batteries, chargers, toiletries, change of clothes, blankets or sleeping bag, rain gear and appropriate footwear. Also include copies of important documents, such as birth certificates and insurance policies.
• Prepare your home for tropical storm conditions by making sure gutters are cleaned, storm drains are clear and any lawn furniture can be secured.
• Keep your cell phones and mobile devices charged in case of power outages.
• Gather pet supplies and put them in an easily-accessible container.
• Stay tuned to local media for the latest advisories from the National Weather Service and National Hurricane Center, as well as state and local emergency management officials.
Following Isaias, a more typical summertime pattern will emerge with a chance of showers and thunderstorms daily with highs in the lower 90s and lows in the lower 70s.
