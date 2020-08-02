Isaias bringing rain, wind to T&D Region; storm may cause flash flooding

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Gusty winds and heavy rains are possible Monday as Tropical Storm Isaias inches closer to the area.

"The biggest concerns we have for the Orangeburg area and Bamberg and Calhoun is the flash flooding potential, mainly in eastern Orangeburg County where the main threat will be," National Weather Service Meteorologist Chris Rohrbach said Sunday.

He said the area along the Interstate 95 corridor could see about 2 inches to 3 inches of rain and gusty winds.

"That could mean some downed trees and trees on power lines, too," Rohrbach said. "That could lead to scattered power outages. The strong wings may occur Monday through Monday night."

Areas east of Interstate 95 such as Holly Hill, Eutawville and Vance are forecast to see the worst of Isaias in the T&D Region.

Rohrbach said the area near the City of Orangeburg is not expected to see as great of an impact as the eastern end of the county.

"There will be a sharp gradient in heavy rainfall and strong winds," he said. "Even if there is a little shift in the track, it could bring those impacts to Orangeburg.

"It is better to be prepared for those strong impacts even if they stay farther east."