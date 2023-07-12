Traffic flow on Interstate 26 eastbound has resumed following hours of delays early Wednesday and into the late morning.

Tony Coleman of Carolina Towing in Orangeburg, who was at work at the scene, reported traffic moving again at 11 a.m.

According to the S.C. Highway Patrol, around 2:42 a.m. a car and an 18-wheeler truck collided eastbound near mile-marker 164 with the car traveling off the road into a ditch, striking a tree. The truck overturned.

Troopers said one person was flown to a local hospital to be treated for injuries after the crash.

To keep traffic moving, officials had drivers taking the Homestead Road exit 159 to U.S. 178, and from there getting on S.C. 210 and back onto I-26 at the 165-mile marker.

WIS-TV contributed to this report.