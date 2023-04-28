Kelvin Davis wants to treat people well.

“You hear a lot of people say integrity is what you do when no one else is watching, but there’s another part to integrity,” Davis said.

“That’s the Golden Rule,” he added.

“And the Golden Rule is treat others like you want to be treated,” he said.

The Orangeburg Community of Character initiative honored Davis in March for representing the characteristic of integrity.

Davis is store manager for Fogle’s Piggly Wiggly on Columbia Road in Orangeburg.

He’s been the store manager for about a year-and-a-half, but he comes through a “long lineage of Piggly Wigglys,” he said.

In total, he’s been employed by Piggly Wiggly for about three decades.

Someone who nominated Davis for the Community of Character honor explained that she placed a catering order but when she went to gather the order, there was a significant difference in the cost.

She spoke with Davis to rectify the matter. Employees then stayed an hour later to make sure her order was the way she requested it and at the price she’d been quoted.

She expressed her heartfelt appreciation for the care that Davis and employees took to fulfill the catering order accurately.

“You can make an impact on people every single day,” Davis said.

“You’ll have less crime, all kinds of problems would be less,” he added.

“It solves most all problems in humanity,” he said.

“Integrity means making sure we treat people the way the want to be treated. The end result is always going to be integrity,” he explained.

Davis said, “I don’t want people doing me wrong. I come to the grocery store and I want a certain pack of meat or I want a certain thing done, you know, and they say, ‘OK, we don’t have it, Mr. Davis.’

“And I’m like, ‘Let’s see if we can get this’ because I know that I would want it.”

Davis said he learned about the importance of integrity from his pastor, the Rev. Dana A. Holmes, and mother.

Davis said it was through their acts of kindness toward him and many others that he learned the importance of living his life in the same way.

“Those things influenced me. This is why I do what I do today. And I love it, I love it!” he said.

In his free time, Davis loves to study and teach the Bible.

He credits Holmes with fostering his love for not only studying the Bible but applying its teachings to his life.

“He took me in when I was struggling,” he said. “That kindness changed me.”

Davis is married to his wife of 20 years and they have three children – two boys and a girl.