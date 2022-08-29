 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Input sought on Orangeburg County drainage

SC Office of Resilience
Gene Crider

Public drop-in meetings have been scheduled to receive input on a planned Orangeburg County drainage study.

The first meeting will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Orangeburg County Library, 1645 Russell Street in Orangeburg.

Another meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 6, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Lake Marion High School on 3656 Tee Vee Road in Santee.

The study will identify and prioritize a list of drainage improvement projects for potential construction funding.

Public input will be used to help prioritize projects and implement a strategy designed to improve the drainage system and mitigate against future flooding throughout the county.

The study is being paid for with a $439,150 grant from the S.C. Office of Resilience. The grant will target low- to moderate-income areas, but other problem areas could still receive funding.

