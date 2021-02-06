Innovative living: Man builds Bowman home using concrete system

Mike Morris lived on the coast of South Carolina for over 30 years and became accustomed to hurricanes and the damage they can cause to a home.
"Every time we had a hurricane, we had wind damage," Morris said.
Morris had enough and wanted to find a safer place for his family.
"I did some research online as far as homes," he said. "I was looking at a home that would hold up better in storms. We are not only having more storms but having storms that are getting stronger in nature also."
In his research, Morris came across insulated concrete form (ICF) homes. The homes are touted as being able to withstand high winds.
"It was the number one home out there," Morris said.
There was one problem, however.
Morris' research revealed at least a dozen different manufacturers of ICF products.
As an auto mechanic by trade, Morris says he was looking for something he could build on his own. He had never before built any type of home.
"In coming to find out, they are all so easy that a non-contractor can put these homes up," Morris said. "It seems to me that from what I have read, they are actually designed for non-contractors to do. The amount of skill level is surprisingly low."
So Morris began his ICF journey.
He pulled the needed licenses and broke ground on his Bowman ICF home June 2020 in the midst of the COVID pandemic.
"Oh my goodness," Morris said. "I picked probably the worst time to embark on something. As soon as I started on the project, accessibility to labor and to the price of everything just skyrocketed."
Morris said when COVID hit and the economy shut down, it was difficult to find help, especially for the first few months. He said when things starting to improve, labor was snatched up by larger companies.
"This whole house was built by me and a friend," he said, noting that only in the pouring of the concrete did he need to hire about a half-dozen individuals.
The simplicity of building the house was surprising, Morris said.
"If you had a hardness level of one being the easiest and 10 the hardest, it started off at about a three but because of COVID and the shutdowns, it ramped up to about a seven or eight," he said. "Now we are back to about a three."
The work is now winding down and Morris hopes to be in the home by March.
ICF homes are made of reinforced concrete, with pre-made, insulated forms placed together like LEGOs and filled with concrete.
Morris praised the help of Orangeburg County and the town of Bowman in answering his questions about building.
"I had a lot of them," he said, but Morris said the experience has been educational.
Morris said he would do it again.
"This house build is like a woman having a child," he said. "During the process, I said I would never do this again, but as soon as the process is over, you kind of go, 'Well, that was not that bad. Maybe I will do this again.’"
Morris said in not being a licensed contractor, he can only build a home for himself but would be able to guide another builder.
The positives of an ICF home outweigh the negatives, Morris said.
For one, he says an ICF home uses less wood than a standard stick-built home.
He also said an ICF home's insulation far exceeds a stick-built home.
"It is incredible," he said, noting that he has not used heat or air in the home while it has been under construction. He said the home's interior temperature has remained relatively stable.
Morris said the other pro of an ICF home is its ability to withstand high wind speeds.
"Being in Bowman as the crow flies, we are about 40 miles to 50 miles from the coast," Morris said. If the state were to have a Category 5 hurricane wind, gusts would be felt far inland.
Morris said the biggest negative of an ICF home is the cost.
"On average, these homes are about 20% to 30% more expensive than a stick-built home," he said. "The home is concrete, and concrete is more expensive than wood."
He also noted the cost of rebar in an ICF home is also costly.
Another con is the ability to remodel.
"Make sure all the doors and windows you want to put in are put in," he said. "When it comes time for modifications, it is a lot harder on this house because of the concrete and the rebar."
Despite the increase in costs, Morris said the house will pay for itself in energy savings.
"It outweighs by far the cons," he said.