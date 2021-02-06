Innovative living: Man builds Bowman home using concrete system

Morris praised the help of Orangeburg County and the town of Bowman in answering his questions about building.

"I had a lot of them," he said, but Morris said the experience has been educational.

Morris said he would do it again.

"This house build is like a woman having a child," he said. "During the process, I said I would never do this again, but as soon as the process is over, you kind of go, 'Well, that was not that bad. Maybe I will do this again.’"

Morris said in not being a licensed contractor, he can only build a home for himself but would be able to guide another builder.

The positives of an ICF home outweigh the negatives, Morris said.

For one, he says an ICF home uses less wood than a standard stick-built home.

He also said an ICF home's insulation far exceeds a stick-built home.

"It is incredible," he said, noting that he has not used heat or air in the home while it has been under construction. He said the home's interior temperature has remained relatively stable.

Morris said the other pro of an ICF home is its ability to withstand high wind speeds.