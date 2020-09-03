Initial unemployment claims down in S.C.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The number of South Carolinians filing an initial claim for unemployment continues to decline, according to the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce.

“We have reached a new low in weekly initial claims filed since the pandemic began in mid-March. As the numbers continue to decline, it’s logically expected that the downward trend week-over-week will become less significant as the economy continues to improve,” SCDEW Executive Director Dan Ellzey said.

SCDEW reports 5,019 people filed an initial unemployment claim last week, a decrease of 505 initial claims from the week before.

This brings the initial claims total to 730,247 received since mid-March.

Last week’s claims include:

• Bamberg County – 16

• Calhoun County – 16

• Orangeburg County – 141