Initial unemployment claims down in S.C.

The number of South Carolinians filing an initial claim for unemployment continues to decline, according to the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce.
“We have reached a new low in weekly initial claims filed since the pandemic began in mid-March. As the numbers continue to decline, it’s logically expected that the downward trend week-over-week will become less significant as the economy continues to improve,” SCDEW Executive Director Dan Ellzey said.
SCDEW reports 5,019 people filed an initial unemployment claim last week, a decrease of 505 initial claims from the week before.
This brings the initial claims total to 730,247 received since mid-March.
Last week’s claims include:
• Bamberg County – 16
• Calhoun County – 16
• Orangeburg County – 141
