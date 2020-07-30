Initial unemployment claims down in S.C.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce reports 12,194 residents of the state have filed an initial claim for unemployment benefits.

That’s a decline of 2,152 initial claims from the week before.

This brings the initial claims total to 697,619 received since mid-March.

Initial claims filed in The T&D Region last week included:

• Bamberg – 48

• Calhoun – 32

• Orangeburg – 299

“For the first time since the pandemic emerged in South Carolina, our initial claims numbers have dropped below 13,000. Our economy is gaining traction as business owners re-open with strict safety protocols, recall their workforces and recruit new employees. We are strongly encouraged by this downward trend in initial claims and the performance of the economy,” SCDEW Executive Director Dan Ellzey said.

Ellzey noted unemployment recipients will receive their last weekly Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation payment of $600 this week.

Even if Congress approves a new program, it will take time to implement, he said.

“We encourage everyone who is able and available to rejoin the workforce to contact their local SC Works center at SCWorks.org. Our SC Works partners are actively helping individuals move from unemployment to employment,” he said.