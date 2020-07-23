Initial unemployment claims down in S.C.

The number of people filing an initial claim for unemployment insurance benefits declined last week in South Carolina.
The S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce reports 14,346 residents filed an initial claim last week, a decrease of 4,983 from the week before.
This brings the initial claims total to 685,425 received since mid-March.
Last week’s claims included:
• Bamberg County – 44
• Calhoun County – 34
• Orangeburg County – 348
“The latest initial claims data is evidence of a strong South Carolina economy. This week marks a more significant decrease than we have noted in the last six weeks of initial claims data. In fact, it is the lowest number since the prepandemic week of March 14, 2020,” SCDEW Executive Director Dan Ellzey said.
