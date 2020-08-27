Initial unemployment claims down in S.C.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The number of South Carolinians who filed an initial unemployment claim declined last week, according to the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce.

The department reports 5,524 residents filed an initial claim last week, which is 1,731 fewer claims than the week before.

South Carolinians have filed a total of 725,228 initial claims since mid-March.

Last week’s claims include:

• Bamberg County – 16

• Calhoun County – 11

• Orangeburg County – 162

“We are happy to report the sharp decrease in initial claims filed last week. The 5,524 initial claims filed is the lowest since the pandemic began in the middle of March,” SCDEW Executive Director Dan Ellzey said.

He noted that the numbers can fluctuate weekly even during non-pandemic times, so “it’s the month-over-month data that is more meaningful and impactful.”

“If we look at the data from claim weeks ending July 4-July 25, the total is 61,931 initial claims filed,” he said.

During the last four weeks, 27,609 initial claims were filed. That’s “a very significant decrease and a better indication of individuals returning to work,” Ellzey said.