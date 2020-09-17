Initial unemployment claims down in S.C.

The S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce reports 4,283 people filed an initial unemployment claim last week.
That’s a drop of 830 from the week before.
Last week’s claims include:
• Bamberg – 22
• Calhoun – 10
• Orangeburg – 113
South Carolina residents have filed 739,643 initial claims since mid-March.
“While we are still looking at initial claims that are double what they were pre-COVID (2,093 for claim week ending March 14, 2020 and 1,889 for claim week ending March 7, 2020), our state continues to bounce back,” SCDEW Executive Director Dan Ellzey said in a release.
