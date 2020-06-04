Initial unemployment claims decline

We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

South Carolina had 18,986 people file an initial claim for unemployment last week. That’s a decline of 5,964 initial claims from the week before.

The S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce has received a total of 559,531 initial claims since mid-March.

From March 15 to June 2, the agency has paid more than $1.8 billion in a combination of South Carolina unemployment insurance benefits, Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (for the self-employed and others), the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation ($600 per week) program and the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (extension of benefits for 13 weeks) program.