Initial jobless claims up slightly

“Initial claims remain steady in the latest reported claim week. As we have previously mentioned, minor upticks should not be alarming as this is normal in data reporting,” SCDEW Executive Director Dan Ellzey said.

“We are focusing our efforts on finalizing changes to the claimant system to accommodate Lost Wages Assistance. Once implemented, claimants will be required to complete a separate one-time certification for claim weeks ending Aug. 1, Aug. 8 and Aug. 15. LWA will provide an additional $300 for claimants eligible to receive at least $100 in state or federal unemployment benefits. Information about eligibility and requirements will be updated on our COVID Federal Programs page and COVID FAQ page on our website. We will also provide updates directly to claimants through the portal, on social media and through media partners statewide,” he said.