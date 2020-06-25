Initial jobless claims drop

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The number of people filing an initial unemployment claim dropped last week, according to the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce.

SCDEW reports 17,098 residents filed an initial claim last week, a decrease of 2,268 initial claims from the week before.

The department has received 618,729 initial claims since mid-March.

“Our latest initial claims number shows another decline, the lowest we have been able to report since early March, but overall is still stubbornly high,” DEW Executive Director Dan Ellzey said in a release.

“We are seeing more businesses re-opening cautiously and safely, navigating the challenge of customer and employee safety while making sound business decisions. We anticipate this trend of more businesses recalling employees will continue, even if it’s at a slower rate than hoped for,” he said.

Last week’s initial claims include:

• Bamberg County – 53

• Calhoun County – 32

• Orangeburg County – 464

