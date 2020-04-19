Influenza epidemic in Orangeburg 1918

In the last article that was written on the influenza epidemic of 100 years ago in 1920, our health officials made the decision to quarantine a number of towns and cities in Orangeburg County. They included, schools, churches, movie theaters, assemblies of large groups of people and other events during the months of February and March.
It must be noted that two years earlier in 1918, our nation was affected by the Spanish flu. This was known as the 1918 flu pandemic and infected more than 500 million people, touching about a quarter of the world’s population. The deadly disease continued lurking around back and forth from January 1918 to December 1920.
The Spanish flu began its grip on the world during World War I, but not in Spain as many believed. It was pinpointed as starting in a wartime staging camp in France that included an overcrowded hospital. This deadly strain crossed the Atlantic Ocean in the spring of 1918 and made its tracks across America. When the Spanish flu ended, the United States estimated that a total of 675,000 Americans had succumbed to this medical menace.
Note: The Public Health Service submitted a report on the Spanish flu of 1918 in South Carolina. In the tri-county area:
- Bamberg: 841 cases -- 4 whites died—28 blacks died—county population 20,962
- Calhoun: 1136 cases—4 whites died—64 blacks died— county population 18,384
- Orangeburg: 3883 cases—35 whites died—18 blacks died-- county population —64,907; city population 7,290
- State: 86,415 cases---1395 whites died---2205 blacks died—total 3,600 South Carolinians.
Life in America in 1918
The major event that was affecting life in America and the world was World War I. The other events included:
• Jan. 9: President Woodrow Wilson announces his support for a constitutional amendment to grant women the right to vote.
• Feb. 8: U.S. Army Infantry troops, African American unit, marched northwest of Verdun, France, in World War I.
• March 31: America initiates the practice of Daylight Savings Time.
• Aug. 10: The U.S. First Army organized. America now has an independent fighting force in France capable of conducting large-scale offensives.
• Oct. 31: In one week, the influenza virus kills 21,000 in the United States.
• The handkerchief was the most popular gift at Christmas.
Life in Orangeburg in 1918
• In 1918, Orangeburg County did not have a hospital to take care of the people’s medical needs.
• On Feb. 6, 1919, “Esq. Julian S. Wolfe, informed the Board of Health that a doctor in the upper part of the State was desirous of opening a hospital in the lower country, and could be induced to come to Orangeburg. Orangeburg badly needs a modern hospital, and if a competent and capable physician and surgeon came here, it would add to the town.”
• Permanent highways were being pushed vigorously. One hundred million dollars a year was appropriated by the Federal Government on a definite and tangible national highway system.
• The State Highway Department started requiring individuals with automobiles to display license tags.
• Orangeburg County was the nation’s second ranking county in cotton production.
• On Oct. 15, 1918, South Carolina reported approximately 50,000 cases of influenza.
On Oct. 3, 1918, The T&D reported: “County Boys Are Victims -- Cornelius Bochette and William Jamison Die in Camps -- The epidemic of Spanish influenza which is sweeping through the military camps of the country have taken toll of Orangeburg county boys. Cornelius Bochette, of Elloree, and William Jamison, of the Fork section, have died within the past few days, and their bodies have been sent home.
“Bochette was the son of Mr. and Mrs. T. C. Bochette, of Elloree. William Jamison died at Norfolk, Va. He was the son of Mr. Andrew Jamison.”
Next, on Dec. 3, The T&D reported: “Glenn D. Shuler Dead -- An Orangeburg County Man Dies at Camp Wadsworth -- The Providence community was shocked when it learned that Glenn D. Shuler, youngest son of Mr. and Mrs. G.G. Shuler, had passed away at Camp Wadsworth on Monday morning with pneumonia following influenza.”
Note: Camp Wadsworth was located near Spartanburg.
On Dec. 5, The T&D reported: “Sugar Showed Our Backbone -- American Willingness to Give Up Luxury Demonstrated Nation’s War Conscience -- The fact that the people of the United States were able to reduce by more than one-half million tons their July, August, September and October consumption of sugar proves conclusively that their war conscience was thoroughly awakened and that the country as a whole stood ready to follow the injunctions of the Government.
“If the general public had failed to observe the injunctions of the Food Administration, this country would have been in the throes of a sugar famine before the end of August.”
Then on Dec. 10, the report stated: “The health department has again restricted the operation of schools because of the prevalence of influenza. This action will be endorsed as the local situation had of late been getting serious.”
Apparently, while the Spanish Influenza was filtering through South Carolina and Orangeburg, a number of scheduled events and meetings carried on despite the presence of this epidemic.
The T&D reported on Dec. 10: “Conference Adjourns -- Appointments Were Readout Sunday Evening -- Sunday was a great day for the Conference. At ten o’clock Rev. W. H. Hodges presided at the love feast. At eleven-thirty Bishop Darlington delivered a forceful sermon to a crowded congregation.”
Note: It is not known why this conference by the Methodist Episcopal Church was held in the midst of the flu epidemic that was passing through our county.
On Dec. 10, it was reported: “Flu Breaking Again -- Bowman Section Feeling Effects of the Disease -- The “flu” situation breaks out somewhat unexpectedly in sections that have been comparatively free from its contamination.
“Miss Jessie B. Hutchin’s family have all been down with it for some days, none practically able to wait on the other members of the family with but little improvement of conditions.
The colored people all around him on Mr. J. L. Shuler’s share crop farms are nearly all down with it death resulting in several instances. Lewis Berry’s wife being one of the victims, dying last Saturday evening.
“Glen W. Jenkins, a well to do colored farmer on Mount Zion, nearby lost a married son also yesterday of the same disease.
“It was thought several times recently that the ‘flu’ had spent its force over this entire section, but it springs up suddenly without warning in homes that were thought to be immune, picking hearty hale persons in the prime of life as victims.”
On Dec. 12, 1918, it was reported: “Influenza at Rowesville -- Influenza is again in Rowesville. Two new cases broke out a few days ago in school. Rowesville has only one Doctor, he has been hard worked.”
Then on Dec. 18, the T & D reported from Vance on Nov. 27: “Mrs. W. T. Lawton has decided to postpone the opening of the school in town until after the Xmas holidays. She took this step on account of the ‘Flu.’ Miss Arant reopened the doors of the Camden road school on Monday week and has almost a normal attendance.”
On Jan. 11, 1919, The T&D reported “Lesson of the Epidemic Is That State Should Be Prepared Better to Fight Disease -- At least 10 per cent of the entire population of the State has suffered from influenza according to Charles V. Akin, P. A. surgeon, Public Health Service, who has just completed his report to the State Board of Health of measures undertaken for the control of influenza in South Carolina during the epidemic occurring from September 21, 1918, to date.
“On September 31, the Surgeon General’s Office in Washington authorized Dr. F. Simpson to take care of South Carolina’s efforts to control the epidemic. In no time, the people having the flu had quickly overwhelmed the meager medical system in the state. At that time, the hospitals in Columbia had only 150 beds. The entire state was facing a medical crisis that they had never seen before.
“February 8, at least 10 per cent of the entire population of the State has suffered from influenza according to Charles V. Akin, P. A. surgeon, Public Health Service, who has just completed his report to the State Board of Health of measures undertaken for the control of influenza in South Carolina during the epidemic occurring from September 21, 1918, to date.
“The report states, however, that ‘owing to the fact that many communities, both urban and rural, had been overwhelmed by the severity of the local epidemic, complete reporting of the disease had never been obtained and could hardly be expected.’ The number of deaths resulting from the disease is estimated to range around 5000.
“It is believed that influenza was epidemic in South Carolina as early as the middle of September, but its appearance was first reported on September 21 in a wire from Abbeville. On September 25, the three Abbeville cases were added to by a report of 100 cases in Newberry.
"October 4, the State health officer was invited to a conference of health officials in Atlanta, Ga., the purpose of which meeting was to formulate plans for preventing and limiting the spread of the disease which had proved so highly fatal in Massachusetts and other States in the East.
“The need for emergency medical and nursing aid was anticipated and on October 5, 1918, the State health officer requested Surgeon General Blue of the United States Public Health Service to send five physicians and ten nurses to supplement the depleted professional resources of the State.
“Having observed the extension of the epidemic toward the southeastern of the United States, the surgeon general on October 6, 1918, recommended that general quarantine measures be put into effect. This suggestion was immediately accepted, and on October 7th, the State health officer directed local health officers and county sheriffs to close schools, churches and picture shows, and to prevent other public gatherings.
“To assist in obtaining the data necessary to intelligently conduct the campaign of control, the bureau of the United States Public Health Service authorized the State health officer to secure daily telegraphic reports of the prevalence of the disease from every town in the State and to have them charged to the federal government.
“On October 10, two physicians, members of the volunteer medical aid corps, reported to the State health officer for duty and were assigned to communities requiring medical assistance. This was a most satisfactory acknowledgement of the State health officer’s call for help.
“The request for nurses had been referred to the American Red Cross, and on October 13, a special representative of the Southern division of that organization arrived in Columbia from Atlanta, Ga. He had been directed to secure the services of competent nurses who might assist in organizing an extensive volunteer nursing staff.
“All physicians and local health authorities were urged to keep the secretary informed of the prevalence of the infection. By October 21, daily reports were being received from nearly 200 towns and communities.
“Calls for medical and nursing help were almost as numerous as these reports, for no section of the State was being spared. The emergency influenza staff sent out by this office worked heroically and they must be given credit for saving many lives.”
On Dec. 17, 1918, The T&D reported: “Quarantine Limitations -- Considerable discussion was started by an article appearing in the Scientific American last month, charging the Spanish influenza came to this country from Europe because of the laxness of American port authorities, who could, it was stated, have kept it out by a rigid quarantine.”
Note: Fast forward to April 1, 2020, we are wrangling with the word “quarantine” again. Today, our nation leaders are not quite clear as to ways of battling and defeating the rapidly spreading coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic that has clawed its way around this world in this year of 2020.
When a disease has wrought such havoc as this one has wrought in America killing more people than the nation lost in battle during the whole World War, any opening for fixing the blame is likely to be readily seized and this has been the case of the charges made in the Scientific American and followed up by a number of newspapers.
Those whose duty it was to enforce the quarantine laws knew how serious the disease was because they had the European medical records to judge from. “The obvious thing to have done,” it continues, “when the first ship with influenza patients on board cast anchor at a quarantine station, was to isolate that ship until the slightest possibility of carrying infection ashore had been removed.”
On Jan. 14, 1919, The T&D reported: “Flue Scourge Costly -- Epidemic Causing Loss of Million Dollars a Day in U. S. – ‘Flu’ is costing the United States nearly $1,000,000 a day!
“Here are conservative estimates, based on a death roll of no more than 100,000 due directly to influenza and sick roll of no more than 2,000,000 in four months.
• Funerals -- $1,000,000
• Doctor’s fees -- $6,000,000
• Nurses, bills -- $12,000,000
• Drug bills -- $8,000,000
• Loss of workers -- S24,000,000
• Loss of business -- $48,000,000
• Total -- $115,000,000
“February 9, 1919, two cases on Sunnyside are the only ones here and one of the patients is doing nicely while the other is not. A quarantine of that section of the city is still in force as a precaution.
“One student at the State Colored College having meningitis died ten days ago, and no other case has developed there. Quarantine of the college will probably be lifted Monday.”
“On April 6, 1919, a question was submitted to Dr. Vance Brabham, the Health Agent for Orangeburg County. The question, ‘Why is it the duty of a person to regard the quarantine law? M.B.C.’
“Answer -- Because it is a protection to the individual, the family, and the community, but most particularly to little children. People under quarantine should not consider it a hardship, but should consider it an opportunity for rendering assistance to the health authorities in their fight for the lives of little children.
“A baby’s life is more valuable now than ever before, and whoever removes the dangers of contagious or preventable diseases, is not only rendering a duty to humanity, but is serving his country.”
The pandemic of 1918 forced our state and nation to reevaluate its public health organizations and better equip them for future crises. This critical situation brought about positive results for the state by way of improving sanitation and increasing public health care and social awareness.
It must not be forgotten that there are other disease conditions which menace the health of the people of this state and “tomorrow” is no time to get ready to meet an enemy, the appearance of which may not be definitely anticipated.
