Influenza epidemic in Orangeburg 1918

On Dec. 17, 1918, The T&D reported: “Quarantine Limitations -- Considerable discussion was started by an article appearing in the Scientific American last month, charging the Spanish influenza came to this country from Europe because of the laxness of American port authorities, who could, it was stated, have kept it out by a rigid quarantine.”

Note: Fast forward to April 1, 2020, we are wrangling with the word “quarantine” again. Today, our nation leaders are not quite clear as to ways of battling and defeating the rapidly spreading coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic that has clawed its way around this world in this year of 2020.

When a disease has wrought such havoc as this one has wrought in America killing more people than the nation lost in battle during the whole World War, any opening for fixing the blame is likely to be readily seized and this has been the case of the charges made in the Scientific American and followed up by a number of newspapers.

Those whose duty it was to enforce the quarantine laws knew how serious the disease was because they had the European medical records to judge from. “The obvious thing to have done,” it continues, “when the first ship with influenza patients on board cast anchor at a quarantine station, was to isolate that ship until the slightest possibility of carrying infection ashore had been removed.”