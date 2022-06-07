Infant surrendered safely under Daniel's Law

Officials with Summerville Medical Center in Dorchester County accepted an infant surrendered under Daniel’s Law, the Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act, on Thursday, June 2.

The African American baby boy was born on June 1 and weighed 6 pounds, 11 ounces and was 20.5 inches long. The infant was safely surrendered at Summerville Medical Center in Summerville.

Under the Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act, Dorchester County DSS took custody of the child, and the infant has been placed in a licensed foster home.

A permanency planning hearing will be held on July 21 at 2:30 p.m. at the Dorchester County Courthouse, 212 Deming Way, Summerville, SC 29483. For more information on the hearing, contact the Dorchester County DSS office at 843-821-0444 or the Dorchester County Clerk of Court Office at 843-832-0360.

The Department of Social Services has made a dedicated page on the agency’s website regarding Daniel’s Law in South Carolina with current data. This is the third Daniel’s Law baby surrendered in South Carolina during the 2022 calendar year.

A safe abandonment such as this is a perfect time to remind the public that the SC Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act provides a safe, legal option to abandonment for babies up to 60 days old.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0