Infant Mortality Awareness luncheon Sept. 10

Samuel said infant mortality continues to be an issue that the FSLC continues to tackle, particularly as it pertains to the widening disparity in the mortality rates between babies born to Black mothers versus those born to white mothers.

The latest data released by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control in October showed that South Carolina's infant mortality rate decreased from 7.2 infant deaths per 1,000 live births in 2018 to 6.9 infant deaths per 1,000 live births in 2019.

This is reflective of 26 fewer deaths in 2019 than in the previous year, but the infant mortality rate among births to minority women remained moderately constant from 2018 to 2019 at 11.1 and 11.2, respectively, while the infant mortality rate among births to white mothers decreased 9.8% from 5.1 in 2018 to 4.6 infant deaths per 1,000 live births in 2019.

“So there is a huge gap, and the gap is even larger than it was some years ago. So the work that we’re doing and partnering with others to do is still very important,” said Samuel, who became director following the retirement of longtime former director Virginia Berry-White at the end of last year.

“The face of Family Solutions as far our leader is different, but our focus is still the same. Our commitment to the community is still the same,” she said.

Tickets for the luncheon are $35. For more information on the Sept. 10 luncheon, including how to get tickets, call Tracy Golden or Romaine Stephens at 803-531-8008 or toll free at 1-888-581-0319. Tickets can also be purchased at www.eventbrite.com.

Contact the writer: dgleaton@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5534. Follow "Good News with Gleaton" on Twitter at @DionneTandD

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.