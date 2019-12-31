A company is planning to invest $30 million and create 82 new jobs in Orangeburg County.
Orangeburg County Council on Monday gave second reading approval to economic development incentives for the company.
The company has asked to remain anonymous until the incentives are finalized. It is an agriculture-related business referred to as Project Hunter.
The company plans to invest $17.2 million in buildings and $12.4 million in machinery and equipment at the John W. Matthews Jr. Industrial Park at the U.S. 301 and U.S. 176 intersection.
During a special meeting, council gave second-reading approval to a fee-in-lieu of taxes agreement with Project Hunter.
The company is seeking to receive a 30-year fee agreement and a 15-year special source revenue credit from the county.
The company will be located in a multi-county industrial park with Dorchester County. There is no physical joint industrial park. The designation allows the project to receive some development incentives.
In other matters, council gave third and final reading approval to several projects:
• Council approved placing Project Profile in the joint county industrial park with Dorchester County.
Project Profile is related to the construction of a Tru by Hilton hotel in Santee.
The hotel will be built on Britain Street, which runs parallel to Interstate 95.
A minimum of $5 million will be invested. The hotel is expected to employ about 70 and have about 200 rooms, Orangeburg County Administrator Harold Young said.
The hotel will sit on what was formerly three different properties purchased for a total of about $1.5 million by Jay Jalaram Hotels Group Inc. and Balaji Hotels.
“Tru” is the newest of 17 hotel brands owned by Hilton International Holdings LLC.
• Council approved the issuance of a bond not to exceed $3 million for the West Edisto Sewer System Improvement project. The primary purpose of sewer project is to connect Edisto High School to the existing county sewer system.
The sewer line extension will mean between 80 and 100 residential customers will be able to tap into public wastewater if they choose. Currently, the homes are on septic systems.
The county hopes to put the project out to bid in the spring of 2020 and complete it in the spring of 2021.
• Council approved economic development incentives for Tree Brand Packaging Inc.
The company plans to make a capital investment of at least $790,000 in machinery and equipment.
The company already has invested $612,778 in land and buildings. The investment will entail a minimum of 10 new jobs as a result of the expansion.
The manufacturer of wood pallets, skids and specialty crating began its operations January 2018 on Bunch Ford Road in Holly Hill. The company announced at that time its plans to create 28 new jobs.
The family-owned company provides a variety of custom pallets, skids, crates and packaging.
Council also approved placing the project in the joint Orangeburg County-Dorchester County industrial park and providing a 20-year special source revenue agreement.
• Council approved an ordinance authorizing the delivery of a special source revenue credit agreement with The Oaks of Orangeburg, LLC; Oaks Nursing Home Real Estate LLC; Hawthorne Land Holdings, LLC; Oaks on the Edisto, LLC and Aldersgate Real Estate, LLC.
The 10-year special source revenue credit would reduce the company’s fee in years one through three to $35,000, years four to five to $50,000, and years six to ten to $175,000. In year 11, the company will pay full ad valorem taxes, county officials stated.
Council also approved placing the project in the joint Orangeburg-County-Dorchester County industrial park.
The Oaks trustees agreed in May to sell the assets of the retirement community to a newly formed entity led by Clay Fowler. He’s the owner and operator of Orangeburg's Longwood Plantation Assisted Living and Magnolia Place Memory Care.
The company purchasing The Oaks is planning to invest a minimum of $5 million. That includes $4.8 million in renovations and improvements and $200,000 in personal property.
No new jobs are promised as a result of this investment, however, the company believes it is crucial in retaining the 230 employees that they do have. Of those 230, 195 are full-time employees.
Young said the company is in the process of acquiring and restructuring the debt and adding new infrastructure and upgrades to make the units more viable.
• Council approved an ordinance authorizing a fee-in-lieu of taxes agreement between Orangeburg County and UFP Cameron, LLC; UFP Real Estate, LLC and UFP NAC, LLC.
The company is making a $6.7 million investment in facilities and machinery.
Universal Forest Products purchased a 75,000-square-foot speculative building in the Matthews Industrial Park in April 2018.
The company initially announced that it would invest $6.1 million and create 120 new jobs in Orangeburg County over the next five years.
In June of 2018, UFP purchased North American Container, which also has a plant in Orangeburg County.
UFP spent some time evaluating whether to move into the speculative building or to utilize the North American Container building on Garland Road in Rowesville. It ended up choosing Rowesville and the NAC building.
The fee-in-lieu agreement will expand the original agreement to include the Rowesville plant.
• Council approved an ordinance authorizing an agreement to buy and sell real estate between the Orangeburg County City Industrial Park Commission and Palmetto Sitework Services, LLC.
The company will be purchasing 5.5 acres for the construction of an office complex. The company may also use the building to house its equipment.
Young explained that the company specializes in tilt-wall construction.
• In addition, council passed a resolution authorizing a fee-in-lieu of taxes agreement between Orangeburg County and Koppers Utility and Industrial Products Inc.
Pittsburgh-based Koppers Inc. purchased Cox Industries in April 2018. The fee-in-lieu agreement will continue the same fee-in-lieu agreement council approved five years ago for Cox.
