Industry backs off of making chemical; Gulbrandsen won’t build $15M facility to make preservative

An Orangeburg chemical maker announced Tuesday it will not make a controversial wood preservative as it initially planned.
Gulbrandsen Chemical Company will not make pentachlorophenol, or “penta,” at its Orangeburg plant, President Eric Smith said.
"We have decided to forego the project and will not be moving forward with it," Smith said.
Penta is a wood preservative that extends the life of utility poles.
Gulbrandsen had plans to begin production of penta by the end of 2021, following the closure of the Mexican plant that is the sole manufacturer of the product in North America.
Gulbrandsen is pulling out of the project as a business decision and because of community concerns, Smith said.
Smith and company officials met with S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control officials earlier this week to discuss the permitting process.
The agency “could not assure me a timeline for the project that would fit the deadline we had for starting the plant,” Smith said.
Smith said the normal DHEC permitting process is about a year but he was told if there any concerns or if an appeal is filed, the process could take more than three years.
He said the agency informed him they do not have control over the process should objections be formally filed.
Gulbrandsen wanted to enter the market to make up for the Mexican plant's closure.
"The company is shutting down by the end of the year and we would have to start before the end of 2021," Smith said. "They (DHEC) could not assure me I would have the permit and we didn't want to invest the capital only to find out that we don't have a permit and cannot meet the industry's needs for the product by the end of the year."
Community concerns were also considered, he said.
"We did hear from a number of members of the Orangeburg community that had concerns," Smith said. "We heard some concerns and we value our relationship with the Orangeburg community and we wanted to be a good corporate citizen."
Smith said the project did receive support from some local leaders.
The Environmental Protection Agency has determined that pentachlorophenol is a probable human carcinogen and the International Agency for Cancer Research considers it possibly carcinogenic to humans, according to the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry.
The chemical is banned in over 160 countries due to its toxicity and potential cancer-causing effects.
It has been used in the United States since the 1930s on an estimated 50 million utility poles.
Reps. Gilda-Cobb Hunter, D-Orangeburg, and Russell Ott, D-St. Matthews, filed a joint resolution designed to place a moratorium on the plant's production of the chemical through July 1, 2021.
Also, more than 300 individuals signed a petition calling for the company to stop its plans.
Orangeburg resident Jeanne Gue said she was thrilled by Gulbrandsen’s decision.
"We are thrilled that public opinion shifted the decision for the better,” she said.
Ott commended Gulbrandsen for listening to the people of Orangeburg County.
“We are glad for their business and I think it was prudent for them to listen to the folks in the community and their neighbors,” he said.
Ott says he will still support legislation that ensures hazardous chemicals do not enter the state without appropriate dialogue and debate.
"It is not something that we wanted to be produced in our county," he said. "This is certainly a positive step for us."
Cobb-Hunter said, "I think it was a wise decision to abandon those plans given the circumstances surrounding the manufacturing of the chemical.
"The reality is that the reported negative impact associated with the production of penta far outweighs any job gains."
"My hope is that this experience will convince those responsible for recruiting businesses and industries to review the vetting that is done on these potential industries and expansions more thoroughly," she continued.
The new penta production line would have meant a $15 million investment and between 15 to 20 new jobs.
Smith said the company's decision to not produce penta won’t affect its presence in Orangeburg.
"We have been here for 30 years," he said. "We plan to be here for another 30 years."
The company is strong and “we have additional growth opportunities we will pursue,” he said.
Gulbrandsen’s Orangeburg facility is located off Rowesville Road, south of Orangeburg, and near The Oaks retirement community.
The company has about 10 facilities worldwide and employs about 860 people, according to its website. The company has two divisions -- Gulbrandsen Chemicals and Gulbrandsen Technologies.
Gulbrandsen Chemicals’ Orangeburg plant is the company's headquarters in the chemicals division.
The Orangeburg plant employs about 96.