Industry backs off of making chemical; Gulbrandsen won’t build $15M facility to make preservative

Gulbrandsen wanted to enter the market to make up for the Mexican plant's closure.

"The company is shutting down by the end of the year and we would have to start before the end of 2021," Smith said. "They (DHEC) could not assure me I would have the permit and we didn't want to invest the capital only to find out that we don't have a permit and cannot meet the industry's needs for the product by the end of the year."

Community concerns were also considered, he said.

"We did hear from a number of members of the Orangeburg community that had concerns," Smith said. "We heard some concerns and we value our relationship with the Orangeburg community and we wanted to be a good corporate citizen."

Smith said the project did receive support from some local leaders.

The Environmental Protection Agency has determined that pentachlorophenol is a probable human carcinogen and the International Agency for Cancer Research considers it possibly carcinogenic to humans, according to the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry.

The chemical is banned in over 160 countries due to its toxicity and potential cancer-causing effects.