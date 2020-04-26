INDUSTRY APPRECIATION: Tri-County industrial site at I-26-U.S. 601 a ‘premier location'

The Orangeburg Department of Public Utilities will provide water, gas and sewer to the property.

Water, natural gas and sewer infrastructure were all being brought to the site and are expected to be installed by the fourth quarter of 2020. Cooperative officials say the site continues to receive much interest.

The site's electric service is provided directly by Tri-County Electric Cooperative.

Santee Cooper has already placed a solar farm on the interstate frontage part of the property. It will serve the industrial park and other customers.

South Carolina Power Team, the economic development organization serving the state’s 20 electric cooperatives, also helped fund the purchase of the property, providing a 1-to-1 match.

The property has long been on the radar for economic development officials.

While Tri-County has helped with the development of many area industrial parks, including the John Matthews Industrial Park at U.S. 301 and U.S. 176, the Jafza Magna Park in Santee and the Calhoun County Industrial Park off Interstate 26, this is the first property the utility has purchased for its own industrial park.