INDUSTRY APPRECIATION: Tri-County industrial site at I-26-U.S. 601 a ‘premier location'

Local economic development officials and community leaders unveiled the region's newest industrial site on May 17, 2019.
Tri-County Electric Cooperative Chief Executive Officer Chad Lowder said it’s not just another industrial site.
"This is a catalyst of investment for job creation and economic growth,” he said.
The 380-acre Tri-County Global Industrial Site is located near the U.S. Highway 601 and Interstate 26 interchange.
The certified site has received all the necessary environmental assessments. About 80 acres have been cleared, grubbed and graded. Another 20 acres of the property have been thinned.
A 45-acre pad site has been finished which can accommodate up to 2 million square feet of industry.
"We believe that this site is one of the premier locations for industry in the state," Lowder said. "It has mainline Norfolk Southern rail access and is located along Interstate 26. These unique benefits make this site extremely attractive to prospects and will enable us to locate a great industry for the region."
"We have shown it a couple of times," Lowder said. "The biggest thing is they have to have a guarantee for wastewater and water and gas."
The Orangeburg Department of Public Utilities will provide water, gas and sewer to the property.
Water, natural gas and sewer infrastructure were all being brought to the site and are expected to be installed by the fourth quarter of 2020. Cooperative officials say the site continues to receive much interest.
The site's electric service is provided directly by Tri-County Electric Cooperative.
Santee Cooper has already placed a solar farm on the interstate frontage part of the property. It will serve the industrial park and other customers.
South Carolina Power Team, the economic development organization serving the state’s 20 electric cooperatives, also helped fund the purchase of the property, providing a 1-to-1 match.
The property has long been on the radar for economic development officials.
While Tri-County has helped with the development of many area industrial parks, including the John Matthews Industrial Park at U.S. 301 and U.S. 176, the Jafza Magna Park in Santee and the Calhoun County Industrial Park off Interstate 26, this is the first property the utility has purchased for its own industrial park.
Orangeburg County has 14 industrial sites and eight industrial parks listed on the Orangeburg County Development Commission website. The parks range from 24 acres to 1,324 acres, each with various amenities.
Calhoun County has five industrial sites and one industrial park, according to the Central South Carolina Alliance website.
Contact the writer: gzaleski@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5551. Check out Zaleski on Twitter at @ZaleskiTD.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.