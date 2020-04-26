INDUSTRY APPRECIATION: The Oaks sold to company led by Longwood Plantation owner

"We see the additional resources as an asset to continue and enhance the great services and care we are providing to our residents," Cox said. "The top priority has been and will continue to be our residents and staff."

Cox said due to challenges facing the health care industry, The Oaks has reduced its workforce by one-third over the past several years through natural attrition. He said it has also taken advantage of many cost-saving opportunities.

He said it’s too early to speculate on the changes that are in the works.

"We will be working with residents and staff for their input to help inform us on those decisions," Cox said.

The entire process of the sale has been systematic and thorough, he said. "At every stage of this difficult process, we have always put the needs of our residents first."

The land The Oaks currently occupies once housed a World War II flying school: the Hawthorne School of Aeronautics.

The retirement community is situated on 700 acres and includes picnic and recreational areas, ponds and a golf course.