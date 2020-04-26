INDUSTRY APPRECIATION: SCDOT plans I-26 widening in Calhoun

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The S.C. Department of Transportation is planning to accelerate plans to widen Interstate 26 in Calhoun and Lexington counties.

The department is seeking to amend the 2017-22 Statewide Transportation Improvement Program to include the project’s preliminary engineering and right-of-way phases.

The project is part of its Rural Interstate Freight Network Mobility Improvement Program, which targets rural sections of the interstate system that are critical to the movement of freight across South Carolina.

The project entails widening I-26 from the Old Sandy Run Road Exit 125 to Burke Road at Exit 139.

Funding for preliminary engineering and right-of-way totals $55 million.

The SCDOT Commission approved the improvements for inclusion in the rural interstate plan in October 2018.

This freight program is in addition to the interstate widening program previously approved by the commission that focused on the urban areas of the state on I-26 between Columbia and Charleston.

The proposed amendment consists of the following work phases, funds requested and fiscal years: