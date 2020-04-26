INDUSTRY APPRECIATION: S.C. Gateway park, formerly Jafza, getting new life

"The OCDC is actively showing the industrial park to prospective companies," he said, noting the county is very much still bullish about the property. "Through the years, the county has financially invested in this property in the way of roadway and water infrastructure and is currently planning and designing for an extension of wastewater infrastructure onto the site,” he said.

The property received a boost in the spring of 2017 with the opening of the new Exit 97 and U.S. 301 Extension interchange from S.C. Highway 6 to Interstate 95.

The stretch of roadway is also known as the U.S. 301/S.C. Highway 6 Connector.

The $45 million project formed the eastern anchor of South Carolina’s Global Logistics Triangle. The Global Logistics Triangle is the name Orangeburg County uses to market the area bordered by I-26, I-95 and U.S. 301.

McLauchlin said the absence of a developed interchange and adequate roadway infrastructure on and off of I-95 and U.S. 301 was the most challenging aspect of attracting business to the site.

"This roadway infrastructure has been completed with the construction of the I-95 and U.S. 6 connector improvements," McLauchlin said. "On-site wastewater service is the second challenge that we are underway with now."