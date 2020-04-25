INDUSTRY APPRECIATION: S.C. agribusiness resilient amid pandemic

Farmers markets also have become more of a focus, Weathers said.

“Farmers markets have stepped up to the plate, making adjustments to their business models to allow for social distancing, and supporting farmers by providing a market for them,” Weathers said.

“The pandemic has really highlighted the resilience and dedication of farmers,” Weathers said.

Weathers also noted a positive trend among consumers. He said awareness regarding the products being purchased has increased.

“One silver lining we’ve seen is that people are more aware than usual of where their food comes from. When a farmer delivers a box of produce to your doorstep, or you see a temporarily empty grocery shelf, you can’t help but think about the people who put food on your table every day,” Weathers said.

While juggling the current pandemic, agribusiness must also continue to be aware of the future landscape of the industry.

“We are currently looking at what our industry might look like in 15 years -- what new markets, technology or crops might be feasible in South Carolina,” Weathers said.