INDUSTRY APPRECIATION: S.C. agribusiness resilient amid pandemic

Agribusiness, South Carolina's largest industry, has been hit hard by the coronavirus emergency, Commissioner of Agriculture Hugh Weathers of Bowman says.
“The immediate effects of COVID-19 on agriculture have been largely negative,” Weathers said.
“All of agriculture is trade-related -- statewide, nationwide or worldwide – and all trade has decreased as a result of the virus," Weathers said. "Those selling directly to the public or strictly through grocery outlets and not restaurants are faring better than others."
The final effects and changes caused by the pandemic may not be measurable for the foreseeable future.
“We may not understand the real effects of COVID-19 on agriculture for some time, but for now it’s certainly keeping us on our toes,” Weathers said.
While acknowledging and addressing the negative effects of the pandemic, Weathers said agribusiness is also taking note of some positive effects.
“We’ve seen farmers adapting in some very creative ways,” he said.
“Farms and wholesalers that used to do a lot of business with restaurants and food service have in many cases pivoted to selling directly to consumers. Our agency has been keeping a list of these direct-to-consumer options at our website,” Weathers said.
Farmers markets also have become more of a focus, Weathers said.
“Farmers markets have stepped up to the plate, making adjustments to their business models to allow for social distancing, and supporting farmers by providing a market for them,” Weathers said.
“The pandemic has really highlighted the resilience and dedication of farmers,” Weathers said.
Weathers also noted a positive trend among consumers. He said awareness regarding the products being purchased has increased.
“One silver lining we’ve seen is that people are more aware than usual of where their food comes from. When a farmer delivers a box of produce to your doorstep, or you see a temporarily empty grocery shelf, you can’t help but think about the people who put food on your table every day,” Weathers said.
While juggling the current pandemic, agribusiness must also continue to be aware of the future landscape of the industry.
“We are currently looking at what our industry might look like in 15 years -- what new markets, technology or crops might be feasible in South Carolina,” Weathers said.
“We are focused on the next generation of farmers in our state, and how to make agriculture a profitable career choice for them."
Weathers said the industry will continue to play an integral role in the state’s economy.
“Agribusiness -- made up of everything involved in production, processing and delivery of agricultural and forestry products -- is the largest contributor to South Carolina’s economy. That is especially true, and quite vital, to the rural counties of our state,” Weathers said.
Agribusiness consists of a cluster of 89 sectors including agriculture and forestry, which collectively account for $41.7 billion in economic impact, according to a 2015 study titled “The Impact of the Agribusiness Sector on the South Carolina Economy.”
The state's agribusiness cluster is a combination of traditional agriculture, forestry, and food and wood processing. It also encompasses a list of ancillary sectors, including greenhouse, nursery and floriculture production; canned and frozen specialty foods; bread and bakery products; pet and livestock feed manufacturing; and veterinary services.
There are 4,744,913 acres of farmland in the state, according to the 2017 U.S. Census of Agriculture.
Of the nearly 5 million acres of farmland, there are 102,591 acres in Bamberg, 148,718 in Calhoun and 293,790 in Orangeburg.
According to the 2015 study, which uses data from 2013, the state's agribusiness cluster accounted for 109,141 direct jobs and 212,530 total jobs, which represent 10.5% of South Carolina’s workforce. This employment resulted in $4.5 billion in direct income and $8.8 billion in total income effect.
The net income in agribusiness was $67,106,000 for Orangeburg, $9,996,000 for Bamberg, and $25,086,000 for Calhoun County, according to the 2017 Census of Agriculture.
After the release of a 2008 report highlighting the economic impact of agribusiness, Weathers set a goal for South Carolina agribusiness to reach $50 billion in economic impact by 2020.
As of April 2020, Weathers said the $50 billion goal is still in play.
“The 50-by-20 goal will be measured using data generated in 2020 – so we won’t actually be able to demonstrate until 2021 that we reached our goal. Most recent data indicates that we are very close to our goal. Of course, that was before the impact of the pandemic,” Weathers said.
Contact the writer: bharris@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-596-6530
