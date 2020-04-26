INDUSTRY APPRECIATION: RMC advances include emergency center

The Regional Medical Center had a busy year, from opening a new facility in Bamberg County to replacing beds at the Orangeburg hospital.
RMC also took important steps to deal with the coronavirus emergency.
RMC employees receiving masks
The Regional Medical Center implemented safety measures to protect employees and patients as the hospital responds to the coronavirus pandemic.
All employees, clinical and non-clinical, are receiving personal protective masks prior to their working shifts.
“The health of all RMC employees is one of our top priorities,” RMC President and CEO Charles Williams said. “As a caregiver, it is natural to be hesitant when interacting with a patient that may or may not have symptoms. We want our staff to feel safe when interacting with all patients and believe that universal masking will provide that protection, and allow the continuation of our compassionate care approach with each and every patient.”
RMC says it implemented the measure in part to ease anxiety among patients and staff.
Garden Club beautifies Mabry Center
The Dogwood Garden Club of Orangeburg has been awarded a national grant from the National Garden Club Plant America Committee to design, landscape and maintain a healing garden for all patients, caregivers and medical providers who are part of the H. Filmore Mabry Center for Cancer Care at the RMC, as well as the community at large.
Five large, existing flower beds are being filled with flowering plants, shrubs and flowers to add beauty to the highly visible area.
The Dogwood Garden Club was one of 250 clubs that applied for this grant.
“The criteria for the grant awarded included projects which would benefit the community, a demonstration of participation by all club members, high visibility and location of the project, and clearly stated plans for maintenance and monitoring of the project," said Dr. Candace Fowler, writer of the grant.
Community collaboration – including employees of the Mabry Center and RMC, other area garden clubs and local gardening professional Gail Bolton from the Plant Depot -- has been an integral stage of the planning process.
The club said Bolton has been essential in assisting the Dogwood planning team in designing the areas with plants that will thrive in the locations and donating valuable time in selection of plants that provide color and sustainability to the area.
Hospital seeks to improve billing
The Regional Medical Center is seeking to improve its patient billing process.
"RMC is looking at all aspects of the revenue cycle to ensure we are efficient and effective in our billing to both insurers and patients," RMC Vice President of Strategic Planning and Marketing Carol Koenecke-Grant said.
"Part of this is looking at the process and replacing manual processes with automated, electronic processes,” she said.
Koenecke-Grant said examining the hospital's revenue stream is important for both the hospital and for patients.
"Additional revenue assures the long-term sustainability of RMC," she said.
Robotic-arm joint replacement
The Regional Medical Center announced in January that it is the first medical facility in the region to offer robotic-arm assisted total knee and total hip replacements with Stryker’s Mako System.
This highly advanced robotic technology transforms the way joint replacement surgery is performed, enabling surgeons to have a more predictable surgical experience with increased accuracy.
Tele-ICU services
Advanced ICU Care, the nation’s leading provider of high-acuity telemedicine services, announced that RMC has implemented the company’s tele-ICU care services. The tele-ICU care will support patients in the hospital’s Intensive Care Unit and Coronary Care Unit.
RMC replacing 181 beds, spending $11.4M
Michigan-based Stryker Corp. unloaded about 100 new medical surgical beds at the hospital in January as part of the hospital's effort to upgrade its inventory.
A total of 181 medical surgical beds are being replaced.
All critical care beds were replaced last year and the hospital will replace 10 labor-delivery and recovery beds.
The hospital is planning to spend about $11.4 million on capital improvement items for the 2019-20 fiscal year, which ends Sept. 30.
RMC cuts ribbon on Bamberg center
Regional Medical Center officials announced health care is back in Bamberg and Barnwell counties as they cut the ribbon to a new emergency medical center in April 2019.
"This has been a long time coming," RMC President and CEO Charles Williams told those gathered. "There has been a lot of work that has gone into this project. This has been a team effort. This has been a work of love."
"We are bringing health care back to an area that has been without health care for a long time," Williams said. "This is not about RMC. This is about people who need care."
Political leaders and dignitaries from Orangeburg, Calhoun, Bamberg and Barnwell counties came together to celebrate the opening of the Bamberg-Barnwell Emergency Medical Center. RMC is owned by Orangeburg and Calhoun counties.
"Top of the line" and “state-of-the-art” were some of the words used to describe the facility located at 1524 Barnwell Highway (Highway 70 between Denmark and Barnwell).
"It is goal, it is our honor to serve this community," Williams said. "Health is a right, care is a right and we are honored to be here to serve you."
The emergency department is open 24 hours a day and seven days a week. Outpatient services are offered from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The outpatient side includes lab, ultrasound, radiology and CT. All the services are available to the emergency department.
The $8.6 million, 20,500-square-foot emergency department features nine observation rooms and is equipped to handle ambulance and walk-in traffic. The facility includes consultation rooms, triage rooms and observation rooms.
