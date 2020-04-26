INDUSTRY APPRECIATION: RMC advances include emergency center

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Regional Medical Center had a busy year, from opening a new facility in Bamberg County to replacing beds at the Orangeburg hospital.

RMC also took important steps to deal with the coronavirus emergency.

RMC employees receiving masks

The Regional Medical Center implemented safety measures to protect employees and patients as the hospital responds to the coronavirus pandemic.

All employees, clinical and non-clinical, are receiving personal protective masks prior to their working shifts.

“The health of all RMC employees is one of our top priorities,” RMC President and CEO Charles Williams said. “As a caregiver, it is natural to be hesitant when interacting with a patient that may or may not have symptoms. We want our staff to feel safe when interacting with all patients and believe that universal masking will provide that protection, and allow the continuation of our compassionate care approach with each and every patient.”

RMC says it implemented the measure in part to ease anxiety among patients and staff.

