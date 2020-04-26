INDUSTRY APPRECIATION: Poultry equipment maker adds jobs, investment

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

OLAR -- Innovative Poultry Products, a manufacturer and distributor of equipment that assists poultry farmers, announced plans in November 2019 to expand the company’s current operations in Bamberg County.

The $505,000 investment is expected to create 10 new jobs.

“We are excited at Innovative Poultry Products for the opportunity we have to grow by bringing manufacturing in-house,” Innovative Poultry Products President Chad Brubaker said in a release.

“We are grateful for assistance from SouthernCarolina Alliance, the S.C. Department of Commerce and Bamberg County and that they see potential in our business and are helpful in supporting our decision to expand,” he said.

Founded in 2015, Innovative Poultry Products provides poultry farmers with quality products aimed at making work more efficient.

Innovative Poultry Products is located at 2192 Juniper Creek Road in Olar. Its expansion will allow the company to bring previously outsourced production in-house, increase space for new equipment and more.