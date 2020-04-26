INDUSTRY APPRECIATION: Poultry equipment maker adds jobs, investment

OLAR -- Innovative Poultry Products, a manufacturer and distributor of equipment that assists poultry farmers, announced plans in November 2019 to expand the company’s current operations in Bamberg County.
The $505,000 investment is expected to create 10 new jobs.
“We are excited at Innovative Poultry Products for the opportunity we have to grow by bringing manufacturing in-house,” Innovative Poultry Products President Chad Brubaker said in a release.
“We are grateful for assistance from SouthernCarolina Alliance, the S.C. Department of Commerce and Bamberg County and that they see potential in our business and are helpful in supporting our decision to expand,” he said.
Founded in 2015, Innovative Poultry Products provides poultry farmers with quality products aimed at making work more efficient.
Innovative Poultry Products is located at 2192 Juniper Creek Road in Olar. Its expansion will allow the company to bring previously outsourced production in-house, increase space for new equipment and more.
“Across South Carolina, all types of businesses are flourishing, and today’s announcement by Innovative Poultry Products, LLC is a testament to that. We congratulate this local company on their success and look forward to watching them continue to grow in South Carolina for years to come,” S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster said.
Olar Mayor Walter O’Rear said, “We appreciate the investment by Innovative Poultry Products and the jobs that their expansion will bring. We are proud of the agribusinesses that support our community, and we will support them.”
The expansion is expected to be completed by May.
Bamberg County Councilman Clint Carter, who represents the district, said, “Bamberg County celebrates the success of Chad Brubaker and Innovative Poultry Products, and we will work with them to ensure that he has the best possible conditions to grow his business.”
“Every job generated by this innovative company provides an opportunity for a family in Bamberg County. Entrepreneurs like Chad Brubaker investing in our region help in creating a promising future for our region and our state,” SouthernCarolina Alliance President and CEO Danny Black said.
Individuals interested in joining the Innovative Poultry Products team should email info@innovativepoultryproducts.com or call 803-571-3345.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.