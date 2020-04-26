INDUSTRY APPRECIATION: Piggly Wiggly gets big welcome in Bamberg

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

BAMBERG -- Hundreds of people gathered on a February morning to welcome Piggly Wiggly to Bamberg.

"We prayed for it, we waited for it, we got it," Bamberg County Council Chairwoman Sharon Hammond told the crowd of shoppers.

"We have to support this store,” she said. "We asked for it, we got it, we’ve got to keep it. The way to keep it is by being Bamberg. By being Bamberg, we shop local."

Hammond spoke at the grand-opening ceremonies of Bamberg's Piggly Wiggly in the Heritage Shopping Center at 3386 Railroad Ave. It’s the former home of Bi-Lo, which closed in 2018.

Bamberg resident Danny Matheny said residents have been waiting for a new store since then. They’ve had to travel to Denmark and Ehrhardt for groceries.

"This is just wonderful,” Matheny said.

He praised the Fogle family for investing in Bamberg and promised to make them successful by shopping at their store.

"If we don't, it will be gone again," he said.

Bamberg resident Jennifer Defrenn said it was a great day.