INDUSTRY APPRECIATION: Piggly Wiggly gets big welcome in Bamberg

BAMBERG -- Hundreds of people gathered on a February morning to welcome Piggly Wiggly to Bamberg.
"We prayed for it, we waited for it, we got it," Bamberg County Council Chairwoman Sharon Hammond told the crowd of shoppers.
"We have to support this store,” she said. "We asked for it, we got it, we’ve got to keep it. The way to keep it is by being Bamberg. By being Bamberg, we shop local."
Hammond spoke at the grand-opening ceremonies of Bamberg's Piggly Wiggly in the Heritage Shopping Center at 3386 Railroad Ave. It’s the former home of Bi-Lo, which closed in 2018.
Bamberg resident Danny Matheny said residents have been waiting for a new store since then. They’ve had to travel to Denmark and Ehrhardt for groceries.
"This is just wonderful,” Matheny said.
He praised the Fogle family for investing in Bamberg and promised to make them successful by shopping at their store.
"If we don't, it will be gone again," he said.
Bamberg resident Jennifer Defrenn said it was a great day.
"This is good because we don't have to run to Orangeburg just to get something," she said. "Like little things you need, you don't have to drive to Denmark or Orangeburg just to buy something.”
Bamberg resident Alyce Fleming has had to travel to the Piggly Wiggly in Denmark for past two years to shop.
With the opening of the Piggly Wiggly in Bamberg, she can now walk to the store.
"I am delighted," Fleming said.
Shoppers lined up outside the store at about 6 a.m. for its 8 a.m. opening.
"We appreciate everybody coming out," Fogle’s Inc. Vice President Chuck Fogle said. "We will try our best to win your confidence. …
“We appreciate your business."
Orangeburg’s O’Cain Construction handled the work at the location.
The store now has state-of-the-art, energy-efficient equipment.
It also has a complete selection of groceries and produce, as well as a deli and a bakery. C&S Wholesale Grocers is the store's supplier.
Augusta-based investment company The Vireo Group purchased the entire Heritage Shopping Center property with the intention of investing more than $2 million to upgrade the location.
Vireo Group Director of Leasing Todd Wilson praised the county’s and city's leadership for helping bring the store to the area.
Vireo Group Managing Member Clay Boardman said, "We are investing in Chuck as much as we are investing in anything.”
The improvements have included the addition of exterior lighting and painting.
"Without the cooperative spirit, the city, the county and economic development, we simply would not have done it,” he said.
The S.C. Coordinating Council for Economic Development provided some infrastructure support to upgrade the shopping center while the county and city also helped with infrastructure needs.
The SouthernCarolina Regional Development Alliance also helped to finalize the deal.
It is not Fogle’s first store in The T&D Region. Fogle’s Inc. owns and operates one in Denmark, two in Orangeburg, one in Neeses and one in Columbia.
Bamberg Mayor Nancy Foster praised Fogle for helping Bamberg.
"I want to remind all of you how bad we all wanted our own grocery store," she said. "You would have thought Denmark was in Atlanta."
"Today we have gotten what we want," Foster said. "Without your support, the Pig will not survive. It is time we all shopped local. Use it or lose it,” she said.
"Are we 'Big on the Pig?'" she asked the hundreds gathered for the ceremony.
In response, those in attendance issued a loud, "YES!" to a chorus of applause.
Sen. Brad Hutto, D-Orangeburg, noted that he had to park on the grass for the store’s opening because the parking lot was full.
"We love it here, this is home," Hutto said. "Sometimes it is challenging when things change in your hometown, and not having a grocery store is a pretty big change for a lot people to adapt to. Now we have a grocery store and everybody can be happy and rejoice in that."
He also noted the store is not just about shopping, it is about jobs and helping a community sustain itself. The store employs between 60 and 70.
The Fogle family “has done a wonderful job in investing in South Carolina and investing in rural communities," Hutto said.
Rep. Justin Bamberg, D-Bamberg, said, "I look around and see everybody smiling and walking through.
"This is why folks like myself, Mayor Foster and Sen. Hutto do what we do. This is what it is about."
