INDUSTRY APPRECIATION: Phoenix invests $600,000, adds 16 new jobs in Bamberg

Phoenix Specialty Manufacturing announced in December 2019 that it has added 16 permanent jobs and invested over $600,000 at its manufacturing facility in Bamberg.

“We are pleased to share that 2019 was a year of growth for our company. As we continued to meet our customers’ needs and exceed their expectations, we invested in equipment and created new jobs to ensure that Phoenix Specialty Manufacturing will meet the demands of our growing business in 2020,” said Russell Hurst, chief executive officer of the company.

“Our customers value Phoenix’s commitment to quality, service and reliability,” he said. “Our employees helped build that reputation, so our company continues to invest in our employees and grow our workforce. It’s one of the reasons that many of our employees have been with the company for decades, while the average tenure of our employees is 15 years.”

Family owned and operated, Phoenix Specialty Manufacturing was founded in 1907 and manufactures thousands of custom parts for the aerospace, automotive, agribusiness, electrical, electronic, medical, energy and machinery and processing equipment sectors, among other industry sectors.