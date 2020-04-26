INDUSTRY APPRECIATION: Orangeburg County ‘solar capital of S.C.’

Cobb-Hunter praised the leadership of the Weathers family, which leased the property to Cypress Creek for the solar farm.

"Orangeburg County is open for business," Cobb-Hunter said.

Landy Weathers, who owns the land along with his brother, Hugh, said the discussions about leasing the farmland have been going on for about the past five years.

"Our job as farmers and the owners of properties is to do what we think is best for the property, not for right now but for the future," Weathers said.

S.C. Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette said during the ceremony, "In South Carolina, we talk about our natural resources and as we keep growing, we want to make sure we can do everything to protect that.

“Team South Carolina is not just a hashtag. Team South Carolina is something that makes businesses look at South Carolina not only all over the country but all over the world. It is our ability to work at all levels."

"I want to thank Palmetto Plains for now being a part of Team South Carolina," Evette continued. "We appreciate what you are doing here and we are excited for what you will continue to do for our state."