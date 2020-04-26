INDUSTRY APPRECIATION: OCtech presents ‘21st-century facility’; college cuts ribbon on $12.5 million Nursing Building

OCtech held the grand opening and ribbon-cutting for the college's new $12.5 million, 30,000-square-foot Nursing Building in March.
Students joined with community members and college leaders to celebrate the opening of the state-of-the-art facility.
The building features a larger, tiered lecture hall, computer lab and study rooms. It has a 30-station skills practice lab, simulation labs with the latest technology and faculty offices.
The labs help provide students the necessary skills to prepare them for a real-world clinical setting. Office space also provides students with areas to meet with advisers and instructors.
The computer lab provides students with a place to prepare class notes, complete assignments, access online work and print necessary documents.
Currently, there are over 200 nursing students at the college and about a dozen instructors.
OCtech President Dr. Walt Tobin recalled when he was interviewed for his position back in 2011. One of his priorities was bringing a new nursing building to the campus -- a building that would better reflect the quality of the nursing students that go through the program.
"We really wanted a 21st-century facility," Tobin said. "We wanted the interior aspect of this building to be one in which to prepare our students for what the world of work will look like."
"We have a skills-based, technology-based program that is hands-on and our faculty spends a lot of time with our students getting them ready," he said. "In order for us to continue to produce more and enroll more and to attract people to this institution and this program, our faculty needed the space."
As an aside, Tobin said he still would like to build one more building before he retires. He did not specify what building he had in mind.
Orangeburg Mayor Michael Butler offered an invocation.
"We need more nurses," Butler prayed. "Bless this school so we can get more nurses."
Rep. Gilda Cobb-Hunter, D-Orangeburg, said, "You should appreciate the fact that we have a real jewel here at Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College.
"To the students here and to the nursing faculty, thank you so much for what you do. Please know you are filling a need in the health care workforce that has to be filled."
The Lower Savannah Council of Governments helped acquire nearly $2 million in U.S. Economic Development Administration funding for the project.
In addition to the federal funding, the project received $6 million from the state; $500,000 from Orangeburg County; $32,000 from Calhoun County; and about $1 million from the OCtech Foundation. The remaining money, about $3 million, came from the college’s capital projects fund.
Contact the writer: gzaleski@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5551. Check out Zaleski on Twitter at @ZaleskiTD.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.