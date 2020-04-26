INDUSTRY APPRECIATION: OCtech presents ‘21st-century facility’; college cuts ribbon on $12.5 million Nursing Building

"We have a skills-based, technology-based program that is hands-on and our faculty spends a lot of time with our students getting them ready," he said. "In order for us to continue to produce more and enroll more and to attract people to this institution and this program, our faculty needed the space."

As an aside, Tobin said he still would like to build one more building before he retires. He did not specify what building he had in mind.

Orangeburg Mayor Michael Butler offered an invocation.

"We need more nurses," Butler prayed. "Bless this school so we can get more nurses."

Rep. Gilda Cobb-Hunter, D-Orangeburg, said, "You should appreciate the fact that we have a real jewel here at Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College.

"To the students here and to the nursing faculty, thank you so much for what you do. Please know you are filling a need in the health care workforce that has to be filled."

The Lower Savannah Council of Governments helped acquire nearly $2 million in U.S. Economic Development Administration funding for the project.

In addition to the federal funding, the project received $6 million from the state; $500,000 from Orangeburg County; $32,000 from Calhoun County; and about $1 million from the OCtech Foundation. The remaining money, about $3 million, came from the college’s capital projects fund.

