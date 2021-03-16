Industrial construction underway; INDEVCO Plastics building new facility in Orangeburg

Construction has started on a new, 100,000-square-foot industrial facility for INDEVCO Plastics in Orangeburg, according to Frampton Construction Company.

“This project is off to a great start with an impressive team, and we’re confident this will be a swift and successful endeavor we’ll all be proud to witness,” said Lindsay Sewell, principal at Brookwood Capital Partners, which is developing the project.

INDEVCO Plastics produces a range of recyclable plastic film and bags. Orangeburg County Council has approved economic development incentives with the INDEVCO North America, but details about project have not been officially released.

Orangeburg County Development Commission Executive Director Gregg Robinson said additional details will be released at the appropriate time.

Construction on the Orangeburg project began in February and is currently in the sitework phase.

The 100,000-square-foot, pre-engineered metal building will house manufacturing, storage, office and lab space for the flexible packaging company.

