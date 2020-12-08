Indicted Bamberg County councilman accused by feds of lying to buy gun

Kerry Trent Kinard, 49, of Bamberg, was arrested on a federal criminal complaint and charged with making material false statements in connection to the attempted acquisition of a firearm, according to U.S. Attorney Peter M. McCoy Jr.

Kinard had his initial appearance on the federal charge before U.S. Magistrate Judge Shiva V. Hodges, where the court scheduled a preliminary hearing and a detention hearing for 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 17. At this time, Kinard remains in custody.

According to the complaint, on Nov. 5, 2020, a Bamberg County grand jury returned seven felony indictments against Kinard related to the sexual abuse of children over the course of numerous years, as alleged in those indictments.

The complaint further alleges Kinard was on notice that he was under felony indictment as a result of the presiding S.C. Court of General Sessions judge’s initial denial of bond citing the “unreasonable danger to the community” Kinard’s release would then represent, as a result of Kinard’s participation in numerous hearings on the state felony charges, and as a result of Gov. Henry McMaster’s suspension of Kinard from service on the Bamberg County Council following the indictments.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}