INDEVCO investing $22 million; new industry creating 50 jobs in Orangeburg County

A Virginia-based company will invest $22 million and create 50 new jobs in Orangeburg County, development officials say.

INDEVCO North America, Inc. is developing a new, 100,000-square-foot industrial facility at 715 Prosperity Drive, within the Orangeburg County Industrial Park.

“We’re very pleased to be working with the State of South Carolina and the Orangeburg community to establish our flexible packaging presence in the Southeast,” INDEVCO North America Plastics Division President Robert Laird said in a press release.

“We look forward to supporting the local community by recruiting and training local talent to grow our INDEVCO North America operations,” he said.

Founded in 1982, INDEVCO North America, Inc. produces high-performance protective products such as coated and laminated paper, plastic films and packaging.

Its new Orangeburg manufacturing facility will support the petrochemical, lawn and garden and salt markets.

Orangeburg County Council Chairman Johnnie Wright said, “We have another 50 jobs heading to Orangeburg County thanks to Indevco NA choosing to come to Orangeburg County.