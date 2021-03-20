INDEVCO investing $22 million; new industry creating 50 jobs in Orangeburg County

A Virginia-based company will invest $22 million and create 50 new jobs in Orangeburg County, development officials say.
INDEVCO North America, Inc. is developing a new, 100,000-square-foot industrial facility at 715 Prosperity Drive, within the Orangeburg County Industrial Park.
“We’re very pleased to be working with the State of South Carolina and the Orangeburg community to establish our flexible packaging presence in the Southeast,” INDEVCO North America Plastics Division President Robert Laird said in a press release.
“We look forward to supporting the local community by recruiting and training local talent to grow our INDEVCO North America operations,” he said.
Founded in 1982, INDEVCO North America, Inc. produces high-performance protective products such as coated and laminated paper, plastic films and packaging.
Its new Orangeburg manufacturing facility will support the petrochemical, lawn and garden and salt markets.
Orangeburg County Council Chairman Johnnie Wright said, “We have another 50 jobs heading to Orangeburg County thanks to Indevco NA choosing to come to Orangeburg County.
“On behalf of the county council and citizens of Orangeburg County, we are grateful that Indevco has chosen to locate here in the Orangeburg County Industrial Park and we look forward to celebrating your success as part of the Orangeburg family.”
Orangeburg County Administrator Harold Young said, “We are happy to welcome INDEVCO to our county and say congratulations on their groundbreaking. We are very excited to see their business prosper with the help of our county and our citizens.”
Construction on the Orangeburg project began in February and is currently in the sitework phase.
The 100,000-square-foot, pre-engineered metal building will house manufacturing, storage, office and lab space.
The facility includes a 20,000-square-foot penthouse area with 63-foot-high ceilings designed to accommodate large manufacturing machinery. The remaining 80,000-square-feet has a 30-foot clear height.
Rail access will enable efficient transportation of plastic resin to the facility, which will then be manufactured into flexible packaging and distributed throughout North America.
Orangeburg County Development Commission Executive Director Gregg Robinson said, “This global leader in manufactured materials will be a great asset to South Carolina’s Global Logistics Triangle located on Norfolk Southern Main line rail.” Orangeburg County’s Global Logistics Triangle is formed by the intersections of Interstates 95 and 26 and U.S. Highway 301.
Robinson said Orangeburg County currently has over 600,000 square feet of industrial construction underway in 2021. INDEVCO will be the county’s 28th international company.
“We truly appreciate the support of the S.C. Department of Commerce, our Department of Public Utilities and the County of Orangeburg for assisting with this project,” Robinson said.
Central SC Alliance Chairman W. Keller Kissam congratulated INDEVCO and Orangeburg County, saying, “INDEVCO’s decision to locate in Orangeburg County will help make the community even more prosperous and provide new avenues for local workers to apply their talents and skills.”
The new facility is expected to be completed by the fall of 2021.
Individuals interested in joining the INDEVCO North America, Inc. team should visit the company’s careers webpage at www.careers.indevcogroup.com.