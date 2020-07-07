Independent presidential candidate seeks signatures in Orangeburg

“So, pro-human covers all of our stances on some of the most controversial issues, including abortion and immigration. But what we mean to say is we believe in the sanctity of life from the womb to the tomb. So that means not only do we believe in the potential and purpose of unborn babies, but we care about babies at the border, we care about families on SNAP, we care about people like George Floyd dying under the knees of racist oppressors. All of that, to us, is pro-life,” Simmons said.

“The common thread that you’ll see is we’re always looking to see how we can serve people more powerfully than they’ve been served now,” Simmons said.

Simmons’ pro-protection plan deals with reform.

“Pro-protection will deal with police reform, law enforcement reform, reform of the criminal justice system, but also how do we keep more Americans safe, how do we deal with the crime we see in our cities, in our urban areas, as well? How do we deal with issues that deal with crime in general, crisis-prevention teams, more so than law enforcement in certain places?” Simmons said.

Simmons detailed how her pro-prosperity plan will focus on finances.