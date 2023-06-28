Towns across The T&D Region are gearing up to salute the 247th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence by giving residents an opportunity to celebrate with food, music and fireworks on the Fourth of July holiday.

Here are some of the events planned this year:

St. Matthews

The Calhoun County Fourth of July Celebration will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, July 1, on Richland Avenue across from the Calhoun Convalescent Center.

There will be live music, food vendors and fireworks.

Vendors will be on hand with everything from Italian ice to barbecue and burgers. The Mighty Kicks band will perform from 7:15 to 9 p.m.

A fireworks show will begin at dusk.

Orangeburg

Orangeburg County will celebrate the holiday with a “Fireworks, Food and Fun” celebration sponsored by the Orangeburg County Fair Association. The annual community event will be held from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday, July 4, at the Orangeburg County Fairgrounds, located at 350 Magnolia St. in Orangeburg.

“We have fun for all ages. Bounce houses by Paradise Fun and pony rides will be on site. Come hungry. Food trucks will be on site ready to serve lunch and dinner with a variety of American favorites, barbecue, elephant ears and sweet cold treats,” County Fair Association President Lin Shirer said.

Admission and parking is free. No coolers are allowed and a clear bag policy will be enforced. Seating is limited, so lawn chairs and blankets are welcome.

“As a special for our citizens during this event, we will be offering discounted early bird ride wristband vouchers for only $15,” Shirer said. The wrist bands will be sold from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the fair booth.

Tracey’s Elephant Ears, BPS Foods, Whitco Alligator Bites, Ja’Bae’s Italian Water Ice, 5 Star Farms Ice Cream and Raymond’s Food Truck are among the food truck vendors which will be at the event.

The Insiders band will provide live music beginning at 5 p.m., followed by a program and recognition of veterans at 6:30 p.m. Bamberg native and “American Idol” Top 8 finalist Warren Peay will perform at 7 p.m. on the main stage.

Event sponsors include, but are not limited to, the City of Orangeburg, the Orangeburg Department of Public Utilities and the County of Orangeburg.

Visit www.orangeburgfair.com or Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/orangeburgcountyfair/ for more information.

Bamberg

The City of Bamberg’s 4th of July Celebration promises to be exciting, with music, a parade, a fireworks show and much more on Tuesday, July 4.

The Anybody’s Guess Band will perform from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. in Guess Park at 2936 Railroad Ave. Food vendors will be on hand from 5 to 10 p.m.

A fire truck spray time, where folks can cool off, will be held along the railroad berm between Carlisle and Cannon streets from 6:30 to 7 p.m. Line dancing will also be held from 7:30 to 8 p.m. in Guess Park.

A Fourth of July parade will be held from 8 to 8:30 p.m. The parade will begin at U.S. Highway 78 East and continue for approximately one mile down Heritage Highway.

The finale of the evening will be the huge 4th of July Fireworks Show from 9 to 9:30 p.m. on the old railroad berm on East Heritage Highway. The fireworks are courtesy of Phoenix Specialty.

Everybody's invited to bring their lawn chairs and blankets to the berm and enjoy the colorful pyrotechnics.

Elloree

The Town of Elloree will hold an Independence Day celebration and fireworks show at Joe Miller Park starting at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, July 2.

Hamburgers, hot dogs and ice cream will be on sale.

A picnic to be held from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. will be followed by a patriotic program to begin at 8 p.m. DJ Don Weidle will provide music throughout the event.

The day will culminate with a spectacular fireworks display that will begin after dark.

Individuals are welcome to bring their lawn chairs and blankets.

For more information, call Elloree Town Hall at 803-897-2821, email clerk@elloreesc.com or visit www.elloreesc.com.

Holly Hill

The annual Bennett Circle Parade will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 4. Individuals are encouraged to decorate everything from golf carts, bicycles, tricycles and wagons to strollers, their pets or themselves. . No cars or trucks are allowed. For more information, call 803-496-3330.

St. George

St. George will hold its Independence Celebration on Thursday, June 29, at St. George Middle School, located at 600 Minus St. Food trucks, vendors, games and music will begin at 5 p.m. A watermelon eating contest will kick off at 7 p.m., and a kids' bike parade will start at 7:30 p.m. A glow-cart parade is scheduled for 8:45 p.m., followed by a fireworks show at 9:30 p.m. More information can be found online at www.saintgeorgesc.org.

Patriotic Paddle

The South Fork Patriotic Paddle, a canoe/kayak trip sponsored by Denmark First Baptist Church, will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday, July 8.

The trip will take place on the South Fork of the Edisto River. Patriotic decorations are optional.

Boats will launch from Bobcat Landing on U.S. Highway 301 for the approximately eight-mile paddle.

To rent a boat and gear, call 803-614-9836. For more information, call 803-300-1972, or email southforkpaddlers@gmail.com.

Eutawville

The Town of Eutawville will hold an Independence Day celebration at 6 p.m. Sunday, July 2, at the Eutawville Community Center at 137 Porcher Ave. in Eutawville.

There will be a DJ, food concessions and a mechanical bull.

A fireworks show will begin at sunset.

Individuals are welcome to bring lawn chairs and blankets.

For more information, call Eutawville Town Hall at 803-492-3374.