Incumbents win in Calhoun County

T&D Staff Report
Calhoun County school board
District 2: Incumbent Kevin G. Jenkins won a fourth four-year term on the board, defeating challenger Tracy Watson, 459-400.
District 5: Incumbent Debra Fredrick, winning a seventh four-year term on the board, defeated challenger Stanley Rivers,494-348.
Calhoun council chair wins
Calhoun County Council Chairman James E. Haigler, a Democrat representing District 5, got 582 votes to win re-election.
There were 284 write-in votes. Write-in votes were not identified.
Haigler has served on Calhoun County government for 32 years, 20 as council vice chair. He was unanimously elected chairman earlier this year after the death of longtime Chair David Summers.
