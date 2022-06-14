Incumbents defeat primary opponents

U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn, South Carolina's only Democrat in Congress, beat two challengers as he seeks a 16th term in the 6th District, the state's only majority minority district, which extends from Columbia to Charleston.

Clyburn's endorsement of Biden was widely seen as the defining factor that led to the current president's victory in the 2020 Democratic primary.

On the Republican side, attorney Duke Buckner won the nomination to face Clyburn in November.

In the 5th District, which runs from Rock Hill to Sumter, Republican U.S. Rep. Ralph Norman has no challengers in the primary

In November, he'll face one of two Democrats currently vying for their party's nomination: Kevin Eckert, a community organizer and technician, and builder and real estate agent Evangeline Hundley. Norman has been in Congress since 2017.

In the 2nd District, which includes the western suburbs of Columbia and Aiken, Republican U.S. Rep. Joe Wilson has no primary opposition for the seat he has represented since 2001. His Democratic opponent in November is Judd Larkins, who describes himself on his campaign website as a "husband, a dog dad, a business owner, a college football enthusiast and a South Carolina native."

Republican U.S. Rep. Jeff Duncan is unopposed in the primary and general election as he seeks a seventh term in the 3rd District, which covers the northwest part of South Carolina.

GOVERNOR

Republican South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster won his party’s nomination for a second full term Tuesday, while five Democratic gubernatorial candidates were vying for their party’s nomination.

If McMaster wins the general election in November and completes the term, he will become the longest-serving governor in the state’s history.

The governor defeated Harrison Musselwhite, a trucker and former businessman who said he was running to allow open carry of guns, prevent any government vaccine mandates and eliminate state income taxes.

McMaster mostly let his governing do his campaigning, reminding voters how he tried to carefully tailor COVID-19 restrictions when the pandemic started and how the state’s economy is booming while the Democratic administration in Washington struggles with inflation.

“South Carolina is on the course now to be at the top of the world," McMaster said Tuesday at his victory party.

He has raised $5 million for his reelection bid.

Governors in South Carolina are limited to two four-year terms, but if McMaster wins the primary and November's election, he will have the chance to serve an unprecedented 10 years in office. That's because he automatically ascended to the role from his lieutenant governor seat in January 2017 when Nikki Haley resigned to take a job in then-President Donald Trump's administration. McMaster served out Haley's last two years before getting elected in his own right in 2018.

“I want to thank you again for this great victory tonight. And we’re looking for one more,” said McMaster, who during his four decades in politics also won races for attorney general and lieutenant governor and made an unsuccessful run for the U.S. Senate.

AGRICULTURE COMMISSIONER

Agriculture Commissioner Hugh Weathers, a Bowman farmer, defeated two opponents for the Republican nomination: Spartanburg County Soil and Water Commissioner Bill Bledsole and Bob Rozier, who works in the farming industry.

Weathers will face David Edmond of the Green Party and Chris Nelums of the United Citizens Party as well as Bledsoe, who also filed to run in the general election under the Constitutional Party.

This is the last year that state law allows candidates to run for more than one party.

ATTORNEY GENERAL

Attorney General Alan Wilson has likely won a fourth term in office after defeating attorney Lauren Martel in the Republican primary. No Democrats have entered the race. Martel had said Wilson does more talking than fighting for conservative positions such as protecting Confederate monuments or fighting COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

SECRETARY OF STATE

Secretary of State Mark Hammond won the Republican primary by defeating Keith Blanford, who wanted to take the role of overseeing elections away from a board appointed by the governor and give it to the Secretary of State's Office.

A bill that would make that transition was proposed in the General Assembly this year but never got a hearing. The Republican-dominated Legislature did overhaul election laws to allow early voting.

Hammond faces Democrat Rosemounda Peggy Butler in the fall.

Find more results online at TheTandD.com and in Thursday's edition.

Find more results online at TheTandD.com and in Thursday's edition.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0