Income tax due date is July 15

If you still need more time to file your return, you can request an extension to October 15. This is an extension to file, not to pay. If you do not pay what is due by July 15, you may incur penalties and interest.

Need to amend your return?

If you already filed your South Carolina Individual Income Tax return and realize you need to fix an error, the SCDOR encourages you to amend your return electronically, a new option available through many tax software providers. Filing electronically using a reputable vendor is your safest and fastest filing option. To amend your South Carolina Individual Income Tax return by paper, file a new 2019 SC1040, and check the Amended Return box. Complete the return as it should have been filed, including all schedules and attachments, plus an Amended Return Schedule (Sch. AMD).

The IRS also recently announced that for the first time it will begin accepting 2019 federal amended returns online this summer.

More information

For details about state tax relief, visit dor.sc.gov/emergencies and review Information Letter 20-8. For federal tax relief information, visit irs.gov/coronavirus.