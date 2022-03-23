‘Incipient’ drought conditions declared in 11 counties

The S.C. Drought Response Committee upgraded the drought status to “incipient” drought for 11 South Carolina coastal counties.

Bamberg, Calhoun and Orangeburg counties are all considered “normal.” Colleton, Dorchester and Berkeley counties are all in an “incipient” drought.

As designated by the S.C. Drought Response Act, “incipient” is the first level of drought followed by “moderate,” “severe” and “extreme.”

Low streamflow conditions and below-normal topsoil and subsoil moisture were the primary driving factors leading to the drought declaration.

According to S.C. State Climatologist Hope Mizzell, the rainfall over the last 90 days has been below normal for the coastal counties.

Some observers along the coast reported less than 5 inches of rain since Dec. 22, which is 50 percent of normal.

Elsewhere in the state, rainfall has been close to normal or above normal. Seneca has received 17.96 inches, Tega Cay 14.04 inches, Aiken 11.58 inches and Camden 10.69 inches.

According to Darryl Jones, forest protection chief for the S.C. Forestry Commission, “Although some parts of the state have received enough rainfall to moderate conditions, wildfire occurrence has been higher than normal over the last two months, particularly along the coast.

“Where drought conditions are still in place, fires are easier to ignite and usually take more resources to suppress. In most years, peak wildfire activity occurs during March and April, and we expect those conditions this year due to dry, cured fuels combined with higher winds and low relative humidity associated with frontal passages.”

It is early in the growing season for many crops, but Blake Badger, Farm Service Agency district director, said dry conditions this early in the year are creating anxiety for some producers.

Increasing temperatures will cause already dry conditions to further deteriorate, with the potential that some crops will not be planted.

The South Carolina Drought Response Committee will continue to monitor conditions moving through the spring and will reconvene in late April.

