In search of titles: Orangeburg Dixie Youth teams get to play at home

Last year, baseball, along with all other normal operations, was put on pause due to the coronavirus pandemic. Burroughs said the pause canceled a one-time opportunity for a talented team with high hopes.

“Last year, we thought that we had a veteran team that could totally represent the state of South Carolina in the World Series, and that opportunity was stripped from these young men, and they’ll never have to play that all-star season, or at that level ever again. That frustrated me, and I was so disappointed for them because they had played since they were in tee-ball to get to that level, where we had the team to win the state. ... We definitely had the talent,” Burroughs said.

Now the opportunity for a championship is available again, and Burroughs said the team is ready to play.

“I expect us to compete at a high level, I expect us to play the game the right way, and good players make coaches look very good. We’ve got the players to make the coaches look very good,” Burroughs said.

“Hopefully, we can make Orangeburg very proud, and maybe put us on the map if we can get to the Dixie Youth World Series,” Burroughs said.