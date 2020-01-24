Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg said he has to earn the votes of African Americans.
Buttigieg, whose term as mayor of South Bend, Indiana, expired in January, visited Claflin University on Thursday. He held a conversation with CNN political analyst Angela Rye during a live recording of her “On One with Angela Rye” podcast in Ministers' Hall.
With polls showing his support in single digits among South Carolina black voters, Buttigieg said he must gain the respect of African Americans.
“It’s my job as a candidate to make sure that I earn that,” he said.
Buttigieg said it scares him that white people are the majority of the crowd at his campaign events.
“In order not just to win, in order to be deserving to win, I’ve got to be speaking to everybody,” Buttigieg said.
Rye asked Buttigieg a series of questions relevant to the large number of college students in the crowd, the first being about student loan debt relief.
“I support forms of debt relief,” Buttigieg said. But he isn’t in favor of any particular plan proposed by fellow presidential candidates and current lawmakers, Buttigieg said.
“I’m worried about the fairness of saying that if you were lucky enough to have your student debt, at a certain moment you get it waived away. But if you run it up afterward or if you just paid it off, too bad. I think the right way to do this is to make sure that everybody gets their loans forgiven by taking certain steps,” Buttigieg said.
Buttigieg said the expansion of public service loan forgiveness would be his focus.
“We’ve got a public service loan forgiveness now, but it’s almost impossible to take advantage of,” he said. “We can fix that, and we can widen the definition of what public service is for those purposes so that the programs are more generous and more user-friendly,” Buttigieg said.
One of Buttigieg’s proposals is the Douglass Plan, which would provide $50 million in funding for historically black colleges and universities and minority-serving institutions.
Rye asked Buttigieg what percentage of the $50 million would be designated solely for HBCUs.
“I expect certainly the majority of that is going to HBCUs. And I’ve kept it a little bit broad on purpose, in terms of where it can go,” Buttigieg said.
“One of them is infrastructure. Just looking at physical infrastructure of an HBCU campus,” Buttigieg said. “The other one is kind of the federal funding and federal research that should be happening more on HBCU campuses,” he said.
“A third, and more particularly important one, is I want to focus on professions where we have the greatest underrepresentation of black professionals. Because of course, HBCUs are generating that next generation of black professionals, and so many other things that we’re trying to target get better if we fix them,” Buttigieg said.
Buttigieg also talked about the immediate backlash he received from private health care insurers after releasing his "Medicare for All Who Want It" plan.
“They definitely attacked it the next day because they don’t want the competition,” Buttigieg said.
His Medicare plan would offer a comprehensive public alternative to Medicare, and provide incentives for private insurers to have competitive pricing and lower insurance costs.
“What I’m saying is we’re going to create a better alternative, and it’s going to run them out of business unless they do a better job than they ever have,” Buttigieg said.
“And maybe they do, and if they do, good for them. I don’t think they will, but if they do, the truth is I don’t care. I just want to make sure everybody’s covered,” Buttigieg said.
