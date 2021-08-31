 Skip to main content
‘In it to win it’ vaccine clinic planned
Vaccinations illustration
CLEMSON UNIVERSITY

An “In It to Win It” vaccination event will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1, at Williams Chapel AME Church, located at 1198 Glover St., Orangeburg.

Adults can receive either their first or second dose of the Moderna vaccine. Recipients will receive a gift card (while supplies last) and be entered to win a TV.

According to SCDHEC’s Statewide Immunization Online Network, 55% of eligible Orangeburg County residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, in comparison to 72% nationally.

The S.C. Department of Education has partnered with the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control the “In It to Win It” initiative.

