‘In it to win it’ vaccine clinic planned

An “In It to Win It” vaccination event will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1, at Williams Chapel AME Church, located at 1198 Glover St., Orangeburg.

Adults can receive either their first or second dose of the Moderna vaccine. Recipients will receive a gift card (while supplies last) and be entered to win a TV.

According to SCDHEC’s Statewide Immunization Online Network, 55% of eligible Orangeburg County residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, in comparison to 72% nationally.

The S.C. Department of Education has partnered with the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control the “In It to Win It” initiative.