In good taste: Noted chef serves up special dinner at The Oaks

The Oaks of Orangeburg hosted Chef Robert Stegall-Smith of Performance Food Service of Florence recently for a special dinner with the residents, their families and the staff.
Michelle Holbrook, the senior director of marketing and sales at The Oaks said, “We want to expand what we offer our residents here at The Oaks. We’ve had two concerts so far, one was a piano, the other a live band.”
She said they want to improve what they can offer and have made these events open to the public as well.
Mike Evans, director of dining services, said each month they do a special meal, and in July they had Chef Stegall-Smith prepare a delicious four-course meal for them to enjoy. Evans said that with August being national catfish month, they are considering catfish stew or possibly a catfish fry.
Stegall-Smith’s menu for the night was Lowcountry pickled shrimp on a bed of lettuce with capers and lemon; a petite romaine wedge with crumbled blue cheese, bacon and a wine herb vinaigrette topped with buttered croutons; either seared Cajun redfish with a crawfish sauce on a bed of steamed white rice, and haricot verts bacon bundle or roasted pork tenderloin over sweet potato grits with a zesty peach sauce and a haricot verts bacon bundle for the entrée, and for dessert, he prepared a white chocolate and blueberry bread pudding atop a vanilla sauce.
When asked which of the entrees he would choose to eat, Stegall-Smith picked the seared Cajun redfish with the crawfish sauce, which is a recent invention of his. He said the menu was meant to be something different for the diners, that he wanted to have something new and exciting. He was excited about serving the redfish, stating that for years it was hard to come by due to being a popular item years ago and was thus overfished. But now their populations have increased and are coming back to menus.
Stegall-Smith works as a corporate chef with Performance Food Service, aiding clients in their test kitchens with creating new menus as well as creating and testing new recipes. With the COVID-19 pandemic, he had not been serving special dinners such as the one at The Oaks since last year. This was the first time serving the public since then.
He was grateful for the help the dining services staff offered, stating that they were the real stars, preparing meals for the residents daily. With over 30 years of experience and numerous awards won, he has an eye for talent in the kitchen.
Thirty-two guests were in attendance, two of them Mary Reese and Nell Smith, who stated that the meal was extraordinary. Reese had the pork tenderloin and said the peach sauce is something she would love to have again, and her friend Smith had the seared Cajun redfish and stated that the crawfish sauce really made it special. Both ladies said the bread pudding was decadent and lovely.