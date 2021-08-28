In good taste: Noted chef serves up special dinner at The Oaks

When asked which of the entrees he would choose to eat, Stegall-Smith picked the seared Cajun redfish with the crawfish sauce, which is a recent invention of his. He said the menu was meant to be something different for the diners, that he wanted to have something new and exciting. He was excited about serving the redfish, stating that for years it was hard to come by due to being a popular item years ago and was thus overfished. But now their populations have increased and are coming back to menus.

Stegall-Smith works as a corporate chef with Performance Food Service, aiding clients in their test kitchens with creating new menus as well as creating and testing new recipes. With the COVID-19 pandemic, he had not been serving special dinners such as the one at The Oaks since last year. This was the first time serving the public since then.

He was grateful for the help the dining services staff offered, stating that they were the real stars, preparing meals for the residents daily. With over 30 years of experience and numerous awards won, he has an eye for talent in the kitchen.

Thirty-two guests were in attendance, two of them Mary Reese and Nell Smith, who stated that the meal was extraordinary. Reese had the pork tenderloin and said the peach sauce is something she would love to have again, and her friend Smith had the seared Cajun redfish and stated that the crawfish sauce really made it special. Both ladies said the bread pudding was decadent and lovely.

Love 3 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0