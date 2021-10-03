Improvements proposed to I-26, I-95 interchange

The South Carolina Department of Transportation is seeking public comment for proposed improvements to the Interstate 26-Interstate 95 interchange and the widening of I-26 in Orangeburg and Dorchester counties.

The SCDOT is seeking comment on the addition of the preliminary engineering phase of work for I-26/I-95 (Exit 169) interchange improvement and I-26 widening from mile marker 165 to 187.

The interchange ramps will be realigned to allow traffic to flow better from one interstate to the other and to enhance traffic safety at the interchange, according to SCDOT officials.

The widening of I-26 would be from S.C. 210 (Vance Road) to S.C. 27 (Ridgeville Road) in Dorchester County.

The public comment period would include the preliminary engineering phase for the proposed project.

The public has the opportunity to comment on the action to amend the 2021- 27 Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) to include the project’s preliminary engineering costs of $19 million.

The project proposes improvements to an approximately 22-mile-long section of I-26 to increase capacity and freight mobility on the mainline and upgrade interchanges.