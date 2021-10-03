Improvements proposed to I-26, I-95 interchange

The South Carolina Department of Transportation is seeking public comment for proposed improvements to the Interstate 26-Interstate 95 interchange and the widening of I-26 in Orangeburg and Dorchester counties.
The SCDOT is seeking comment on the addition of the preliminary engineering phase of work for I-26/I-95 (Exit 169) interchange improvement and I-26 widening from mile marker 165 to 187.
The interchange ramps will be realigned to allow traffic to flow better from one interstate to the other and to enhance traffic safety at the interchange, according to SCDOT officials.
The widening of I-26 would be from S.C. 210 (Vance Road) to S.C. 27 (Ridgeville Road) in Dorchester County.
The public comment period would include the preliminary engineering phase for the proposed project.
The public has the opportunity to comment on the action to amend the 2021- 27 Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) to include the project’s preliminary engineering costs of $19 million.
The project proposes improvements to an approximately 22-mile-long section of I-26 to increase capacity and freight mobility on the mainline and upgrade interchanges.
It is also part of a bigger plan to have three lanes in each direction on I-26 from Charleston to Columbia by the end of the decade. The goal of both the interchange improvements and widening is to make the highway safer for motorists.
Pending consideration of public comments, the approval of the projects will be recommended for inclusion in a future version of the STIP.
To assist those who do not have internet access, supporting information is available for public review and comment at the SCDOT district office, 1724 Charleston Highway in Orangeburg. The phone number is 803-531-6850.
Comments can be mailed to: Viola Covington, 955 Park Street, P.O. Box 191, Columbia, SC 29202
Comments will be accepted until the close of business on Oct. 10 and should be forwarded to Christina Lewis, Statewide Planning Chief, SCDOT Office of Planning, 955 Park Street, P.O. Box 191, Columbia, S.C. 29202 or lewisc@scdot.org.