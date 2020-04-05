Impact of coronavirus on local nonprofits and charitable organizations

She said the coronavirus impact will likely create a whole new population of needy people.

“Right now, people who have been laid off who have not experienced this kind of need before. They are not perhaps homeless at this time, but we’re hoping that they won’t get to that situation. I’m retired, but I’ll try to do the best that I can to help those in need,” Jamerson said.

“We have to have our faith in God to move us through this because ... this has brought all of us to our knees. It is time out for bickering and fighting each other. It’s time for love, peace, harmony and prayer,” she said.

Sarah Fawcett is president and CEO of United Way of the Midlands, whose six-county service area includes Orangeburg and Bamberg counties. Bamberg County falls under the umbrella of the statewide United Way Association of South Carolina.

Fawcett said, “United Way's main source of revenue is annual workplace campaign-based instead of individual donor appeals. Most of our campaigns have wrapped up for the fiscal year. So we really won't know for some time how our donations might be affected.”

She said the coronavirus pandemic has presented some unique challenges in service delivery.