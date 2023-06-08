The grandparents of two young women who have made their marks in both the acting and music worlds, with one starring as Ariel in Disney’s live-action remake of “The Little Mermaid,” say they are proud of their accomplishments.

Retired U.S. Army Col. Richard Singleton, 88, and his wife, Jerri, 83, of Orangeburg are the grandparents of Chloe Bailey, 24, and Halle Bailey, 23, members of the Grammy-nominated R&B group Chloe x Halle.

After their soulful rendition of Beyoncé’s “Pretty Hurts” went viral, they drew the attention of the global superstar, who went on to sign the duo to her management company, Parkwood Entertainment, in 2015.

The sisters released their debut album “The Kids Are Alright” in 2018, for which they earned two Grammy Award nominations, including Best New Artist and Best Urban Contemporary Album.

In 2020, they released their critically-acclaimed second studio album “Ungodly Hour.” That album earned them another three Grammy Award nominations, including Best Progressive R&B Album, Best R&B Song for “Do It” and Best Traditional R&B Performance for “Wonder What She Thinks of Me.”

The siblings have continued to broaden their horizons not just with solo projects in the music world, but in the acting world. Chloe starred in the 2023 American musical comedy film, “Praise This,” as well as on the Amazon Prime Video series, “Swarm.”

Halle has the starring role of Ariel in Disney’s live-action remake of “The Little Mermaid.” The movie premiered in the United States over the Memorial Day weekend, raking in more than $100 million at the box office.

The Singletons are the parents of Courtney Singleton Bailey, the mother of Chloe and Halle. They say they are filled with pride at their granddaughters’ achievements.

“I’m so proud of those kids. They’ve been such nice kids. Courtney had them in the church, singing on the choir. They grew up loving the Lord and praising the Lord. Courtney saw their talents in their singing. Then she put them in all kinds of schooling for their talents,” Jerri said.

“Then Beyoncé caught a hold to them and heard their voices and said, ‘I need those girls.’ So Beyoncé signed them up at first. So that was a good thing, and that put them on the map. The rest is history, really,” she said.

Richard said, “We’ve been blessed.”

The Singletons attended the premiere of “The Little Mermaid” in Atlanta and were left in awe.

“Oh my God, our mouths flew open. We could not believe that Halle was there. I’m looking at my granddaughter on the screen, and that water. Everybody was like, ‘Ah!’ It’s gasping time. It was a wonderful feeling. I’m so proud,” Jerri said.

“It seemed so natural for her. That’s what I loved about it,” she said.

Richard said he was left in tears.

“It made an old soldier cry. I don’t normally cry, but Halle had me crying,” he said.

Jerri said, “I love her singing. I love her voice, both Halle and Chloe.”

In addition to her role in “The Little Mermaid,” Halle is also set to play a young Nettie in the new adaptation of “The Color Purple,” which is coming to theaters this Christmas.

Richard said his granddaughters were good girls who had a strong faith.

“They’re good girls, always have been. Even as little girls, they would come up here from Atlanta and come visit us. They couldn’t leave this house without saying, ‘Grandpa Colonel, Nana, we’ve got to pray to get on this road.’”

Jerri said, “They grew up very spiritual. Their mother and father taught them well.”

Courtney and Doug Bailey relocated their family from Georgia to Los Angeles to help hone the talents that their mother saw in her daughters from an early age.

Courtney said she and husband are proud of how far their daughters have come.

“First, we’re giving all honor to God. Words cannot express how proud we are of Halle and Chloe. This journey has been evolving for the last 20-plus years, and none of this would be possible without God. We are thankful we are the chosen vessels that sowed the seeds in our children,” she said.

Jerri said her granddaughters got their singing and acting talents from her husband’s side of the family. She and Richard also kept Courtney, their youngest child, in various activities, including piano and dance lessons.

“Courtney was a big actress, too, in high school and plays and stuff. All of that stuff came from their mother. Courtney is very vivacious and has lots of personality. Courtney sang. They’re following in their mother’s footsteps,” she said.

Courtney said she has strived to teach her daughters to keep God first in everything they do, and to also work hard and remain humble and kind. She also wants them to remain close to each other.

“People will come and go; however, your family is your core,” she said.

Jerri said several people have come up to her about Halle having become sort of a role model for young minority girls with her role in “The Little Mermaid.”

“Halle spends so much quality time with the young people. So she truly is a role model for them. She has a sweet, kindred spirit. She’s always been that way. Chloe is a little more vivacious, but she has a sweet, kindred soul, too. She has lots of personality and sings beautifully,” she said.

Courtney said she and Doug are simply parents that wanted to expose their children to everything.

“Entering our ladies into modeling/acting agencies was to develop those life core skills: personality, knowing how to speak and hold conversations with anyone, be it small and large groups. We were also thinking outside the box regarding the future college fund money if they were to book gigs,” she said.

Courtney continued, “We always had karaoke around the house. We encouraged play-acting as we are a pretty dramatic family. In our first home in Atlanta, we had a basement where we created a fun playroom for the ladies.

“It had everything from boom boxes, microphones and various instruments they could play. We even created a mini stage for a theater portion of the basement.”

Chloe’s first audition was at the age of 3 for “The Fighting Temptations.”

“She was to play the little Beyoncé and she booked it! I recall buying the Destiny’s Child CD and playing that for her, showing her a picture of Beyoncé and explaining who she would be playing. That was her first experience with music and her love and admiration for Beyoncé,” Courtney said.

She said Halle absorbed everything “simply through osmosis” and being around her older sister.

“They were two little peas in a pod – they still are. The next movie they booked together as sisters was ‘The Last Holiday’ with Queen Latifah. The rest has been a natural progression of blessed opportunities,” she said.

Courtney said music and acting “just came together naturally” for her daughters.

“The YouTube videos showcasing their creative versions of popular music covers was just a natural progression of developing their talent, a platform leveraged to showcase their talent. Everything with the ladies’ journeys has been divinely ordered,” she said.

Richard and Jerri, both graduates of then-South Carolina State College, recalled Richard’s own acting and musical talents. He played the trombone and participated with S.C. State’s Henderson Davis Players.

Jerri wishes her granddaughters continue to pursue their dreams and goals.

“I would like them to continue to pursue their education and their career and perhaps one day have a nice family and pass it on. And (I hope they) never forget the bridge that brought them across, which is their parents. I know they won’t,” she said.

Courtney said she just wants her daughters to be happy and have long, fruitful careers.

“I want them to continue to own their unique creativity, continue to inspire the world, be bright shining lights and properly give back the way God has provided,” she said.