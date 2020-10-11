'I'm really happy to be back on campus': OCtech offering students flexibility amid pandemic

Tori Chavis was pleased to return to campus at Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College, but also appreciates the safeguards put in place to keep her and others safe.
Chavis is among the students who have returned to OCtech to complete coursework, but who have also been adhering to mask wearing and social distancing requirements in the age of coronavirus.
“Campus is pretty good with making sure that we’re all wearing masks, and the social distancing is really in effect at OCtech. That’s why a lot of the classes are still hybrid. With hybrid classes, we go to campus one day depending on which group we’re in, and then we’re online for the second day of class,” Chavis said.
The 20-year-old is in the associate of arts university transfer program and said coming back to campus benefited her tremendously.
“Returning to campus actually helped out quite a bit. I got kind of behind when it came to one of my classes just because there was a lot of information. It was kind of hard to keep up online. So being able to come back at least for a day a week for that specific class helped out quite a bit,” Chavis said. “I’m really happy to be back on campus.”
OCtech President Dr. Walter Tobin said all of the college employees returned to campus on Aug. 10, while classes started on Aug. 17.
“We’re basically offering courses in two formats. One is the traditional online course that we call asynchronous. You log into a course, the course materials are out there and the students to some degree complete assignments and take assessments at their own pace.
“But we’re also doing what we call synchronous instruction. So, in that case, a student who has signed up for English 101 at 8 o’clock on Monday and Wednesday would basically log in at that particular time virtually,” Tobin said.
The college has also allowed some students to come back to campus in small groups since Sept. 21, including those who were having technical difficulties with synchronous instruction at home.
Students with courses with an associated lab have been coming back on campus since Aug. 17.
“We were requiring those folks to have masks, the face shields and we basically cordoned off the lab space so that they come in the small groups and are able to social distance,” Tobin said.
He added, “Our primary focus is on career and technical education. We know the importance of having some hands-on components to instruction."
Michael Rast said he wasn’t worried about coming back to campus.
“It’s been pretty good so far. The only thing that I guess you would say you would maybe have to worry about is if the teacher was providing what was needed. But, so far, my teachers have been great providing everything that was needed. So it hasn’t been a problem for me,” Rast said.
The 19-year-old, who is majoring in engineering design technology and hopes to graduate in May, said he was excited about returning to campus.
“I like being on campus and kind of being more hands-on with stuff,” he said.
Tobin said the implementation of safety measures began in the spring.
“Quite frankly, we were able to make the transition to online, I think, a lot easier than some of the other institutions because we were already set up to do some of these things. We have a learning management system called D2L. We require our faculty to have an online presence even if they were teaching a face-to-face class.
“So their course materials, their PowerPoint slides, the class notes were already in D2L even if it was a face-to-face class prior to COVID because the nature of the students that we serve requires us to be a lot more flexible in terms of meeting their needs,” he said.
Anybody on campus was also required to wear a mask early on.
“We bought masks for all of our employees and for those students who were coming back in a lab environment. We bought face shields for those folks, and we adhere to the social distance requirements. We had to mark off the classrooms. We also made an attempt to enhance cleaning ... and ordered a bunch of cleaning supplies along with the PPE,” Tobin said.
The president said the college has been careful to balance creating a safe environment for students, while also providing them with a high-quality academic experience.
In addition to synchronous, asynchronous and hybrid learning options, the college also has a FLEX option.
“Essentially what that does is give students the flexibility to attend class when they can. So if I’m an early childhood student and for some reason I can’t make it to class on Monday and there’s a night class that’s offering that same content, I can just transition into that night class or the online class for a period of time,” Tobin said.
“We’re moving toward more of our programs having that FLEX option for students. We are making the assumption that things are not going to be that much better in the next three months. So we are planning for the spring semester to look very similar to the fall with a couple of differences,” he said.
Tobin said flexibility will become more important as students transition into the spring semester.
“Our faculty are also in the process of recording their lectures and posting them in D2L so that students who might have missed class can go out and see that lecture at 11 o’clock at night or 2 o’clock in the morning,” he said.
The president said he believes the college will move toward making at least some changes more permanent “because I think they impact our ability to meet students where they are and help them be more successful.”
“COVID, I think, has exposed a lot of issues that our students face, and what it has encouraged us to do is create a more flexible environment for our students using technology, but at the same time making sure that we provide that high-quality academic experience for those students,” he said.
Worst case scenarios are also planned for, including a possible rise in coronavirus cases.
“We can, God forbid, shut the campus down and transition to online very quickly given what we’ve done in the fall and what we’re planning to do in the spring. If things would get better, we can easily transition back to having students come into those face-to-face classes,” he said, noting that none of the work would be possible without the college’s faculty and staff.
“I really am just very proud of the faculty and staff and the level of effort that they’ve put into helping us to make this transition over the course of the last six to seven months. I think it really shows that we’ve got a committed group of folks who’ve got both the ability and the aptitude to help us serve our students and move the institution forward,” Tobin said.
