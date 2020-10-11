'I'm really happy to be back on campus': OCtech offering students flexibility amid pandemic

The president said the college has been careful to balance creating a safe environment for students, while also providing them with a high-quality academic experience.

In addition to synchronous, asynchronous and hybrid learning options, the college also has a FLEX option.

“Essentially what that does is give students the flexibility to attend class when they can. So if I’m an early childhood student and for some reason I can’t make it to class on Monday and there’s a night class that’s offering that same content, I can just transition into that night class or the online class for a period of time,” Tobin said.

“We’re moving toward more of our programs having that FLEX option for students. We are making the assumption that things are not going to be that much better in the next three months. So we are planning for the spring semester to look very similar to the fall with a couple of differences,” he said.

Tobin said flexibility will become more important as students transition into the spring semester.

“Our faculty are also in the process of recording their lectures and posting them in D2L so that students who might have missed class can go out and see that lecture at 11 o’clock at night or 2 o’clock in the morning,” he said.