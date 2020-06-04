'I'm just happy we still get to walk': O-W grads celebrate 'unique' ceremony with family, faith

Brenton Chapple kept his promise to his late grandfather when he walked across the stage as one of 165 graduates of Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School on Thursday morning.
Chapple realized it was his determination to succeed and the support of his family -- and one special coach -- that made his big day possible.
"Today is just a big accomplishment because when I came into O-W, all I knew was hard work. My coaches taught me that, my parents, my brothers and sisters. They taught me if you want something in life, you got to go out there and get it," Chapple said.
"I wanted to graduate. I promised my grandfather before he passed that I was going to graduate and graduate on time with my class. I did that. I've exceeded expectations. I said I was going to be the best and no matter what's going to happen and not let no one get in my way,'" said Chapple, who played basketball, football and ran track at the school.
He plans to attend St. Augustine University following graduation and thanked coach Anthony Pinckney for showing him extra love and support.
"He was an inspiration in my life. He actually helped me through my toughest times. I want to thank him for being there when I needed him the most. He helped me through football, basketball and track. He told me to keep going no matter what happens. I'm trying not to cry, but it feels good to finally be able to say I'm a high school graduate and about to have my high school diploma," Chapple said.
His mother, Melissa, was proud of her son's achievement.
"I'm very proud of him. It's exciting because I didn't think he was going to have a graduation. I thought they were just going to forget about them and all the hard work they did," she said.
"My son's plans are to major in computer science and minor in sportscasting. I told him to make sure he focuses on what he's got to do. Do what you have to do. I got two more I have to graduate, though. I ain't done yet," she said, laughing.
O-W and other high schools in the Orangeburg County School District held simultaneous ceremonies on the football fields at each school. The ceremonies were very different this year amid the coronavirus pandemic, with people required to wear masks and social distance. Each graduate was limited to two guests.
"It is strange. We're just trying to prepare ourselves and make sure we're safe. I made sure I had my mask. They provided a mask for us, but I was prepared anyway," said Bobby Baker, who was there to support her daughter, Jazmine, 18, on her graduation day.
"I'm just excited for my daughter because she's graduating. I'm very proud. I told her I was going to cry, but I'm going to try not to. She's my only daughter," Baker said.
Jazmine said this year's graduation ceremony was clearly not the same as others past, but she was glad to have reached a milestone in her life.
"It feels unreal. I didn't think I was going to make it, but my family is very supportive. My big brother, my mama, my grandma, everybody is real supportive. I'm just happy for them, and I'm just happy we still get to walk during all this," she said.
Jazmine was also joined by her big brother, John, who was happy for his sister and said she was always pushed to do her best.
"I'm very proud," he said.
Anika Brown, 18, was joined by her parents, Lovanta and Clayton.
Brown said it felt good to be graduating.
"It means a lot because I've been in school for 12 years. So to know that I've actually accomplished being able to graduate is like, 'Wow, I made it!' Oh my God. It means a lot because I'm here, I'm done and I can say that I worked hard enough to be able to walk across the stage," she said.
What are her plans for the future?
"I plan on taking some time off school and just work, like go straight into the workforce and then apply to college," she said.
Lovanta said while she was surprised that a graduation ceremony was even made possible amid the pandemic, "it makes us feel real good."
"It means that we get to see our daughter graduate. We get to see her get her award, or whatever she's going to get. We're just glad to see her graduate," she said.
Clayton said, "I'm proud of her. She worked pretty hard."
Sharonda Haigler, 18, was glad for the support of her mother, Rochelle, and father, Jason.
How did she feel to be graduating?
"It felt good. I achieved my goals. I wouldn't say it was a successful year, but you've just got to work hard. You have to work hard for what you earn," Haigler said.
While it was different not having her entire family at the ceremony, she was happy her parents witnessed the moment.
"It's a different way. Even though my grandparents and my aunts and uncles weren't there, I'm glad my parents were there to support me," she said.
Rochelle said, "We're proud of her. We thank God for her. She's done her best. So me and her dad and family are proud."
Jason thanked God for the opportunity to not just see his daughter graduate, but also the others.
"Praise God. It's a wonderful feeling to be able to see the kids out here.... When you got God working in your corner, everything is for you. So I thank God for everybody here. Through times like this, we need more prayer in the world. Without prayers, we're going nowhere," he said.
Salutatorian Laila Folk urged the graduates to continue to believe in themselves even though their hopes of having the perfect senior year "went down the drain" amid the pandemic.
"You are here despite the pandemic we are facing.... Don't let this be your final step. This is just the beginning," Folk said.
She said while the class was made up of different races and backgrounds, "we're all fighting the same battles."
"Always believe that what you desire is possible.... Believing is one of the most powerful choices you can make," Folk said.
Valedictorian Nyasia Argrow urged the graduates to "walk by faith, not by sight."
"Keep your faith alive. Faith has brought you to this momentous occasion. We have overcome the hurdles we have sometimes experienced. You can accomplish the impossible when you see the invisible," Argrow said.
O-W Principal J. Preston Threatt said while the pandemic forced the graduation ceremonies to be conducted in a way that was neither typical or normal, the graduating "class of perfect vision" would be fine.
"We can see through this," Threatt said.
Senior Class President Kellie Coleman said the class would seize its "unique" moment for the good.
"This is an occasion to make our paths. ... It is time to see the invisible, believe the incredible and achieve the impossible," she said.
