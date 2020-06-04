'I'm just happy we still get to walk': O-W grads celebrate 'unique' ceremony with family, faith

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Brenton Chapple kept his promise to his late grandfather when he walked across the stage as one of 165 graduates of Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School on Thursday morning.

Chapple realized it was his determination to succeed and the support of his family -- and one special coach -- that made his big day possible.

"Today is just a big accomplishment because when I came into O-W, all I knew was hard work. My coaches taught me that, my parents, my brothers and sisters. They taught me if you want something in life, you got to go out there and get it," Chapple said.

"I wanted to graduate. I promised my grandfather before he passed that I was going to graduate and graduate on time with my class. I did that. I've exceeded expectations. I said I was going to be the best and no matter what's going to happen and not let no one get in my way,'" said Chapple, who played basketball, football and ran track at the school.

He plans to attend St. Augustine University following graduation and thanked coach Anthony Pinckney for showing him extra love and support.