Thomas Washington was at the end of his rope and having suicidal thoughts when he found a lifeline in the form a peer support group that has helped the military veteran and others like him find a road to recovery.

“The group practically saved my life. I was isolated and wouldn’t talk to nobody. If I did talk, it was probably with fighting and anger and just trying to deal with life itself. I was able to come back out,” Washington said.

The Denmark resident is an example of why Sean Maxwell, a certified peer recovery specialist at the Orangeburg VA Clinic, is so proud of the first group of veterans to complete the first six-week cycle of a program designed to help them address mental health and other issues that may prohibit them from living more abundant lives.

“Something happens here, and you leave with a relationship that runs deeper than folks would ever imagine. I’m grateful to see the growth in all of you. I’m grateful to see you continue to come back. It doesn’t have to be extravagant. We don’t need the bells and lights, we just need something like this to say, ‘Hey, we don’t talk loud, but we do talk,” Maxwell said.

Maxwell, who is also a certified peer support specialist with experience in the mental health and substance use services system, said the first six-week cycle of the veterans’ group curriculum dealt with developing a Wellness Recovery Action Plan, or WRAP, and began on Feb. 13.

A second six-week cycle dealt with the topic of Understanding and Identifying Self Care and ended on May 8, when Maxwell and a group of veterans gathered at the Orangeburg VA Clinic following a breakfast meeting.

The next six-week session will focus on the development of short-term goals.

“It’s things they want to accomplish. That’ll be the aspect of allowing them to see the growth of working on something because it has to be a payoff after every session at the end of the six weeks,” Maxwell said.

“What have you learned? What have you accomplished? Where did it benefit most? If it doesn’t fit into what we’re doing, then I’ll offer them individual sessions. It could be someone who’s struggling with grief and needs grief counseling,” he said.

Maxwell said no veteran is ultimately turned away from the group, though.

“We don’t disconnect them. If they’re growing and want to come to group, we allow them to come to group. We don’t want to say, ‘No, you’re not going to catch on,’ because sometimes it’s not even about what we go over. Sometimes they just come because of the fellowship, and I don’t have a problem with that,” he said.

U.S. Marine Corps veteran Melvin Whaley of Rowesville said, “I’ve tried to get myself straightened out because a whole lot of things have been going on with me. This class has sure helped me plenty. I’m just grateful for being here.”

Retired First Sgt. Leon Fludd, a U.S. Army veteran, said the group sessions have helped him.

“I was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder. I’ve attended many group sessions, and it has helped me, along with communicating with my wife and the family a lot,” Fludd said.

He continued, “I was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1966. I spent one year in Vietnam from 1967 to 1968 during the Tet Offensive. I never was wounded. God put a protective shield around me and protected me so I could come back and work with the youth. I’m working with the youth now,” said Fludd, who spent 22 years working with Bethune-Bowman High School’s JROTC program.

Veteran Anthony Charles Amaker, who spoke via conference call from South Africa, spent time in both the U.S. Marines and U.S. Army.

“Sean and that group make a difference. I got somebody I can talk to who I’m compatible with. We all share the same stories. We bring a lot to the table for each and every one of us to deal with. We all got the same problems,” said Amaker, who resides in Neeses.

“The group has been very helpful. When I see a veteran and I feel he’s down and out, I ask him if he knows about the group. Sean has done an outstanding job. We are all bonded together,” Amaker said.

U.S. Army veteran Claude Collins of Orangeburg said his service in Korea had traumatizing effects for him, but the group sessions have helped him relax.

“I didn’t go to Vietnam, but I served under a hazardous duty in Korea. For a young man at the time, that was traumatizing. I just thank God to be alive. It was not the best of duty. I stayed over there one year, and then I had to go back the next year,” he said.

Collins continued, “I’m learning how to relax. It bothers me when somebody stands behind me. I feel like I’m being followed at times, but in this group, it’s releasing some of what’s in me. It is helping me. I haven’t been in here that long, but since I’ve been coming, it’s been helping to be able to talk and listen to other veterans and the problems they’re having.”

U.S. Army veteran Tommy Stephenson of Hartsville drives nearly two hours to be a part of the group sessions.

“I went to school here in Orangeburg at South Carolina State. Most of my tour was in Germany, and then I went to Desert Storm. I supported Desert Shield/Desert Storm,” Stephenson said, noting that he enjoys the camaraderie of the group.

“It gives us an opportunity to come back as older men and get a baseline of understanding as far as what our life experiences are and what we need to do to move forward. It’s a very unique process ... I take a drive just to kind of get the experience that I probably can’t get from any place else,” he said.

Stephenson continued, “Mr. Maxwell does a good job. I want to commend him on behalf of all of us. We can all see the difference made in our lives with just that short time period. There’s a lot of veterans out there that probably don’t have that fraternal bond of brotherhood like we have. I think the more we get the word out, it would be a very good experience for a lot of veterans in South Carolina.”

Washington said he was able to not succumb to his suicidal thoughts because of what he learned in the group session.

“Mr. Maxwell got me to come to the groups. I’m able to come out now and talk more and listen to what everybody’s going through. I’m not the only one that sounds crazy no more. It helps you to know that you’ve got somebody who is going through the things you’re going through. That’s what helped me get through ... and then seeing the other counselors out here also helped me,” he said.

U.S. Army veteran Timothy Thompson of Bamberg completed 27 years of active and reserve duty and found it hard to deal with some of his emotional issues.

“Mr. Maxwell did an outstanding job. I go through a lot of issues. When I first came back from Afghanistan (a mission during which his unit lost 30 members), I had some mental health or anger issues. I was over there raising hell. So as soon as I got back to Fort Stewart, they put me in mental health, anger-management classes,” Thompson said.

“This group helps me out a lot. I don’t like to be around a lot of people, a lot of crowds and stuff like that, but I have fun here, laughing with my brothers and talking and just sharing our experiences,” he said.

U.S. Army veteran David Robinson said he deals with anxiety and depression and suicidal thoughts, but the group has helped him to navigate around them all.

“It also helps me to speak to people without me getting frustrated with them. People walk up behind you and you want to know why. It helps me to keep the whys down and realize that I’m not in Vietnam anymore. I’m here, and these classes help me to realize that,” Robinson said.

“We all still have a tendency to see things and assume things are happening. We have to learn how to live with it. Coming to this class makes me feel as if I’m not alone. We can learn from each other and get along not only with one another but people in our lives,” he said.

U.S. Air Force vet Franklin Jenkins of Bowman said, “I was in during the Vietnam era. I didn’t get to go to Vietnam because I was in a horrific accident stateside, when it took them about two months to put me back together again. That is the reason for my PTSD and my depression. As I’ve gotten older, it’s gotten worse.”

Jenkins said being able to share his experiences with other veterans, who have similar stories of their own, is comforting.

“Everybody’s pretty much been through the same thing regardless of what branch of service we’ve been in, and regardless of whether we’ve been to combat or not. We sit here every week and talk about whatever. That gives us all a kind of comfort,” he said.

Maxwell, a U.S. Navy veteran, said it is important for other veterans in the group to know that he, too, knows about the value of support services because he has also needed them.

“I was in the Persian Gulf when the USS Stark got hit and killed 37 sailors. At 20 years old, you wonder, ‘What have I gotten myself into?’ I struggle with PTSD. I struggle with the anxiety and depression that all these guys struggle with. So that’s why shared lived experiences are so important,” he said.

“We meet the veteran where he or she is because we also have female veterans, and services are offered to them, as well. The quality of care remains the same,” Maxwell said.

For more information on the peer support group, individuals can contact Maxwell at the Orangeburg VA Clinic at 803-533-1335, ext. 22238, or, for more general services, visit https://www.va.gov/new-home-page/.